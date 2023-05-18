EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips on pause in policy tightening, Turkey's lira hits record low

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies dropped on Thursday, with the Mexican peso declining after the country's central bank paused interest rate hikes following nearly two years of tightening, while Turkey's lira slid to record low.

The Mexican peso MXN= was down 0.6% against the dollar, hitting a one-week low intraday, after the Bank of Mexico kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 11.25%, in line with forecasts, and vowed to keep it at its current level for an extended period.

"Banxico’s next move is likely to be a cut in the last quarter of this year on the assumption that the Federal Reserve does not hike interest rates further," said Olga Yangol, head of EM research & strategy at Credit Agricole.

"This view is also backed by our outlook that Mexico's growth will slow from here as the U.S. economy decelerates and potentially contracts in Q3, resulting in decline in demand for Mexico’s exports."

Nevertheless, the peso has been the best performer among major Latam currencies in 2023, rising 10.2% against the greenback, followed by the Colombian peso COP=, which was down 0.7%.

Currencies of both leading oil exporting nations were also hurt by a slide in crude prices. O/R

Meanwhile, Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of a major copper exporting nation, was down 0.5%, as prices of the red metal declined on a stronger dollar. MET/L

Additionally, data showed the country's economy grew for the second quarter in a row in early 2023, but failed to impress market participants as recovery appears to remain hesitant.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY shed 0.6%.

Brazil's Finance Ministry will next week raise its official gross domestic product forecast for this year to 1.9%, up from a previous estimate of 1.6%, Reuters reported.

The Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2%, with the dollar at seven-week high amid market optimism about U.S. debt ceiling deal and as lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims dampened bets of rate cuts.

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS were up 0.2%, with Argentina's benchmark stock index .MERV gaining 0.9%.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3, TRY=weakened to its record low of 19.8050 against the dollar, after incumbent Tayyip Erdogan's lead in presidential elections surprised markets, while the nation's sovereign dollar bonds steadied after a three-day post-election rout.

Erdogan is set to face challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a May 28 runoff vote, where analysts expect the former to be re-elected.

Elsewhere, Ecuador could hold early legislative and presidential elections on August 20, the electoral court said a day after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree and brought forward the vote scheduled for 2025.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.17

0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2315.24

0.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109852.12

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

55189.19

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5627.18

0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

330894.38

0.947

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1128.07

-0.54

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9647

-0.62

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6987

-0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.2

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

4524.98

-0.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6843

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

232.1000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

483

0.83

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alistair Bell)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.