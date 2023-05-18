EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips ahead of interest rate decision, Turkey's lira near record low

By Amruta Khandekar

May 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso fell for the third straight day on Thursday with the country expected to pause interest rate hikes after nearly two years of tightening, while Turkey's lira came within a whisker of its record lows.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.6% against the dollar ahead of a local monetary policy decision due later in the day, where its central bank is expected to hold rates unchanged at 11.25%, halting a cycle of rate hikes that began in June 2021.

However, there was still possibility of the Bank of Mexico raising rates, according to Juan Manuel Herrera, senior strategist at Scotiabank.

"It wouldn’t be unlike Banxico to surprise economists and markets with a hike today, which could help the peso maintain its ‘super’ status. On the other hand, the end of hikes removes an important tailwind for the MXN in its current appreciation cycle—though rates remain attractive," Herrera wrote in a note.

The peso has been the best performing among major Latam currencies in 2023, rising 10.3% against the greenback, followed by the Colombian peso COP=, which was down 0.7%.

Currencies of both leading oil exporting nations were also hurt by a slide in crude prices.

Mexico's economy likely grew 2.6% in April compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

Meanwhile, Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of a major copper exporting nation, was down 0.7%, as prices of the red metal declined on a stronger dollar. MET/L

Additionally, data showed the Andean nation's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter, its second quarterly gain after major declines seen last year. However the figure fell slightly short of economists' expectations.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.2% against the greenback, while the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was down 0.5%.

The Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2% by 1403 GMT with the dollar at seven-week highs amid market optimism about U.S. debt ceiling deal and as lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims dampened bets of rate cuts.

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS fell for the third straight session, down 0.7%.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3weakened to 19.7975 to the dollar, coming within a whisker of its record low of 19.80 hit in March, while the country's sovereign dollar bonds steadied after a three-day post-election rout that left them close to their lowest in at least six months.

Incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan is set to face challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a May 28 runoff vote, where analysts expect the former to be re-elected.

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves dropped some $4.45 billion to a 21-year low of $2.33 billion in the week to May 12, as forex demand surged ahead of elections, official data showed.

Ghana is targeting $10.5 billion of external debt service relief from 2023-2026, the International Monetary Fund said, giving first indications of how big a hit investors might face in the coming debt overhaul.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1403 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.26

0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2296.00

-0.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109263.87

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

55189.96

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5606.46

0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1128.72

-0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9654

-0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6863

-0.56

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.2

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

4524.55

-0.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.703

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

232.1500

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

483

0.83

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.