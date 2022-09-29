EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips ahead of expected rate hike; Latam FX dips

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso fell ahead of an expected 75 basis point hike by its central bank later on Thursday as Latin America's second-largest economy strived to tackle stubbornly high inflation and follow in the steps of an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS declined 0.4% in early trading, with Mexico's peso MXN= slipping 0.3% against the dollar.

The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate to a record 9.25% later in the day, following the Fed's recent 75 basis point hike.

Annual inflation in Mexico hit 8.76% in the first half of September, official data showed last week.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= dipped 0.5%, adding to its steep losses earlier this week, even as the central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2022 and data showed Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in August.

Nonetheless, the currency of Latin America's largest economy is headed for decline of over 4% this month as market volatility adds to a risk-off mood ahead of Brazil's presidential elections.

"Positioning in both the BRL (real) and rates appears to be relatively light, and we see room for a rally with the elections out of the way. Brazil is one of the few countries in EM where inflation has peaked and the BCB (Banco Central do Brasil) is basically done," wrote analysts at Citi in a note.

Voters in Brazil head to the polls for a first-round presidential vote on Oct. 2, with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expanding his lead over the incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the latest polls even as fears of post-election turmoil persist.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.9% against the dollar ahead of a decision by country's seven-member central bank board on whether to continue sharp rate hikes or moderate its increases, as inflation pressures and robust domestic consumption endure.

Chile's peso CLP= dropped 1.3% after sharp gains in the previous session, while the Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.2%.

Data showed Chile's unemployment rate came in at 7.9% in the June-August period, flat from the quarter through July.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.1%.

Elsewhere, the Czech National Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected and Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:59 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

874.47

-0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2027.03

-1.08

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106529.59

-1.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

45176.58

-0.58

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5080.60

-0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

135998.36

-1.467

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1121.93

-0.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4020

-0.99

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1992

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

968.9

-1.38

Colombia peso COP=

4525.73

-0.92

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9388

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

147.1000

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

1.40

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

