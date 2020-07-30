EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slides on record GDP contraction; Brazil's real outperforms

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew

July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso fell on Thursday after data showed Latin America's second biggest economy contracted by double digits in the second quarter, while a better economic outlook for Brazil saw its currency outperform.

Preliminary figures from the INEGI national statistics agency showed Mexico's gross domestic product shrank 17.3% in the second quarter from the previous three months, the sharpest drop on record. The peso MXN= weakened 0.5% against the dollar.

With Mexico still struggling with its coronavirus outbreak, and the U.S. recovery seemingly losing steam, the rebound in Mexico's economy will be slow over the coming quarters, said Nikhil Sanghani, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

Sanghani also said the data bolsters bets for the Mexican central bank to continue its easing cycle. "We expect a total of 100bp of further rate cuts this year, including a 50bp reduction at the central bank's next meeting in August," he said.

The dollar fell after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested delaying presidential elections in November, adding to uncertainty amid a historic contraction in U.S. economy in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending. .NFRX/

For Latin America, the coronavirus crisis could set back the region and the Caribbean by a decade as countries endure faltering economies and rising poverty, the U.N. economic commission for the region and the World Health Organization said.

While currencies in other parts of Latin America were firmly in the red, Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.3% even as the country set daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday lowered its 2020 public sector deficit and national debt outlook, reflecting a less severe fall in the economy this year than previously anticipated.

The Colombian peso COP= dropped as oil prices declined, and as a Reuters poll showed Colombia's economy will have suffered the worst contraction in its history in the second quarter because of fallout from a coronavirus quarantine. O/R

In Argentina, the government is considering pushing back a deadline for creditors to respond to its foreign debt restructuring proposal until mid-to-late August, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.

The MSCI's Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell 1.5%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP off 0.8% and Santiago shares .SPIPSA off 1.4%.

Brazilian car rental company Localiza RENT3.SA jumped almost 11% after it said it expects profit margins to recover by September.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1857 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1082.70

-0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2108.56

-1.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104899.78

-0.67

Mexico IPC .MXX

37080.64

-1.7

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3952.68

-0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48479.88

-0.828

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1169.21

-0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1493

0.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.0790

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

759.3

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3721.86

-0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5118

-0.40

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

72.2500

-0.07

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

