EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso set for best day this year, leads Latam FX higher

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

March 14 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso on Tuesday was on track for its best single-day gain this year, leading the upward trend among Latin American currencies after U.S. inflation data assuaged concerns about an aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The peso => rose 1.7%, rebounding from a three-day sell-off that saw it fall 5% in the aftermath of the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. The slump was its worst in more than two years.

Among its peers, Brazil's real BRBY, Chile's peso CLP= and the Colombian peso COP gained between 0.2% and 0.7%.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS edged up 0.1%, set to snap a three-day losing streak during which it lost nearly 2.5%.

U.S. consumer prices increased in February amid sticky rental housing costs, but were largely in line with expectations.

While economists are divided on whether rising inflation will be enough to push the Fed to hike rates again next week after the failure of two regional banks, traders' bets have now shifted to a 25-basis-point hike rather than the half-percentage-point increase seen before the recent banking crisis. FEDWATCH

The dollar =USD edged 0.1% lower.

"Emerging market currencies are strengthening as the US dollar has begun weakening as the market now expects a 25 basis point hike instead of 50," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

"There is still concern over any reverberation from a potential contagion," Krosby added.

Stocks in Sao Paulo .BVSP lost 0.5%, with cosmetic maker Natura & CoNTCO3.SA plunging 18.4% after reporting a fourth-quarter net loss and lower revenues across all its business lines.

Brazilian travel operator CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA CVCB3.SA dropped 9.3% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "neutral."

Emerging markets in Europe will also be in focus this week as the European Central Bank gears up to deliver another hefty interest rate hike on Thursday.

"We will have to wait for the global headlines, like what will happen in the U.S. and definitely what will the ECB do? Which will be the main driver for the EMEA region," said ING strategist Frantisek Taborsky.

Elsewhere, Argentina's annual inflation rate shot past 100% in February, the first time it has reached triple digits since 1991 when the country was coming out of hyperinflation.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

946.55

-1.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2129.44

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102615.37

-0.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

52860.91

-0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5297.93

-0.73

Argentina MerVal .MERV

220358.62

-2.162

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1153.34

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2562

0.22

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5903

1.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

801.5

0.45

Colombia peso COP=

4733.5

0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7772

0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

202.0900

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

1.07

