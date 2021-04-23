EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises; Peru's sol set for worst week in 28 years
By Ambar Warrick
April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Friday on stability in the oil market and a re-emergence of the carry trade, while Peru's sol headed for its worst week in more than 28 years on concerns over a socialist presidency.
The peso MXN= rose about 0.4%, hovering around three month highs as oil prices stabilized after three days of losses. O/R
The currency was set for a fourth straight week of gains, after higher-than-expected inflation data this week suggested that the central bank would keep rates on hold for longer.
Relatively higher interest rates and economic stability have made the peso a popular destination for carry trades - a strategy that involves borrowing a currency at a low interest rate, and using it to invest in another currency with a higher yield.
Retail sales data for February also improved from January, although the reading was likely from before a damaging new wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country and Latin America more broadly.
Latam currencies retreated for the day, but were set for a fourth straight week of gains, as continued weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields benefited risk-driven assets. The greenback was set for a third straight week of losses, while the MSCI's index of Latam FX .MILA00000CUS was set to add 1.7%. USD/
"With the U.S. economy quite far along on the re-opening side, a lot may already be in the price. We expect a catch up on reopening outside of the U.S., which should be EMFX positive," Citi analysts wrote in a note.
"While a tapering announcement remains a risk, the timing is unclear. We are tactically short USD in Latam and to a lesser extent more positive on duration."
Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.2% on Friday, but was the best weekly performer across the region with a 2.2% rise, as progress towards a 2021 budget improved sentiment.
But Latam's largest economy has been hit the hardest in the region by the pandemic, with investors on edge over strained government finances.
Peru's sol PEN= was the worst weekly performer in Latam, down 3.2% and on course for its worst week since Oct. 1992. The currency has lost for the past five sessions, as a series of polls showed socialist presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo keeping his lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.
But the sol appeared to have stabilized, trading 0.1% higher on Friday after Castillo assured the Andean nation he would not nationalize companies and would honor the rule of law.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1353.52
0.9
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2424.55
0.97
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
120721.30
1.13
Mexico IPC .MXX
48940.45
-0.31
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4855.80
0.24
Argentina MerVal .MERV
-
-
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1295.46
-0.05
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.4625
-0.15
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.8450
0.35
Chile peso CLP=CL
711.4
-0.73
Colombia peso COP=
3634.38
-0.01
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.7498
0.13
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
93.1200
-0.04
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources