EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises on data, Colombia's flat before c.bank meeting

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso jumped on Friday, set to end a tumultuous week on a positive note after data signaled a strong economic rebound, while the Colombian currency traded in a tight range before a central bank policy meeting.

The peso MXN= rose 0.9% against the dollar after preliminary data showed Mexico's economy grew 12.0% in the third quarter, making up for much of the contraction in the previous three months at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

A gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.3%, steadying after three straight days of declines but was set for its worst weekly fall in over one month.

Most emerging market currencies have come under pressure from a strengthening dollar in the face of rising coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election.

Colombia's peso COP= was flat as traders refrained from making big bets ahead of an interest rate decision by the country's central bank, with expectations of the bank leaving its benchmark rate unchanged later in the day.

"A majority of board members will consider that the stimulus provided so far is sufficient to support economic activity once living conditions start to normalize, especially as the disinflation process seems to be over and external imbalances, albeit smaller, remain," said Credit Suisse's head of Latam economics, Juan Lorenzo Maldonado.

Mexican and Colombian pesos have been pressured recently by a slide in oil prices. O/R

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.5%, even as data showed the unemployment rate rose to a record high 14.4% in the three months to August, as the easing of COVID-19 social distancing and lockdown measures encouraged people to look for work again.

The Chilean peso CLP= was flat against the dollar. Chile's central bank unanimously opted to keep interest rates at a baseline low this month, agreeing that while the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was "now behind us" there were fresh risks in the medium term, according to minutes released on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1431 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1104.21

-1.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1816.15

-0.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95537.62

-1.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

37007.01

0.56

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3573.73

-0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

44749.86

-0.366

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1138.52

0.64

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7936

-0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.2490

0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

773.1

-0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3858.4

0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6108

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

78.3100

-0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

169

3.55

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

