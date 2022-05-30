EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises as dollar dips, oil gains

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 30 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth.

The peso MXN= advanced 0.7%, supported as crude prices hit their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. O/R

The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020.

"Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story, they've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

The dollar index =USD slid 0.3% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. FRX/

Currency of copper producer Chile CLP= inched up 0.1% as copper prices extended gains after the dip in the dollar and China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions lifted sentiment. MET/L

Data showed Chile's unemployment rate decreased slightly and hit 7.7% in the February-April period.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey.

On Sunday, Colombia leftist Gustavo Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He faces businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. The U.S. and Colombian markets were closed on Monday.

"The election news is going to be a key driver of volatility for the peso over the next couple of weeks as we head towards the second round," said Ziemba.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account.

South Africa's rand ZAR= firmed 0.4%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1065.97

2.19

-15.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2471.43

-0.64

18.76

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111299.98

-0.57

6.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

52630.15

0.32

-1.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5416.68

0.55

26.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

93914.64

0.247

12.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7405

-0.07

-30.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4876

0.40

1.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.7

-0.10

-25.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.66

0.82

-11.56

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

120.0000

-0.37

-84.50

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

203.5

1.72

-90.55

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.