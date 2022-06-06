EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after weekend elections, most Latam assets fall

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose on Monday against the dollar after the president's party won most states in weekend elections, while most other Latin American currencies and stocks gave back early gains.

The peso MXN= rose 0.3% against the dollar after Mexico's ruling party won four of six state elections held on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024.

Since it is fairly early in the Mexican presidential race, investors are likely to focus more on external factors, says TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

"The impacts of the election seem to be limited thus far, with the focus still on the Federal Reserve and Banxico hawkishness."

The Bank of Mexico said last week it is willing to act more forcefully on monetary policy if needed to bring inflation back down to target, and could implement a rate hike of 75 basis points at its meeting later this month.

Investors will also be focusing on bank policy meetings through the week as inflation takes center stage with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data.

In other emerging markets, a rise in Chinese equities provided some amount of optimism as Shanghai and Beijing began returning to normal after the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years and on hopes of more monetary stimulus.

China is also one of Latin America's biggest trading partners, a key buyer of agricultural goods, industrial metals and oil.

Still, a dip in oil prices hurt major crude exporters in Latin America. Colombia's peso COP= shed 0.8% against the greenback, coming off its best weekly performance since 2020. O/R

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.4%, while stocks in the region .BVSP also declined. Investors shrugged off data which showed Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in April and recorded the best figure for the month in a decade.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1071.61

1.02

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2429.48

-0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110723.46

-0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

50501.77

-0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5346.90

-0.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91604.68

-0.186

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1611.80

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7933

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5520

0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

816.2

-0.37

Colombia peso

COP=

3783.9

-0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7053

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

121.1100

-0.36

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

203.5

0.74

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

