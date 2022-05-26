EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation.

The peso MXN= gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February.

"The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

"The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months."

Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 1% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat market expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data.

Meanwhile, the Bovespa index .BVSP gained 1%, with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA and healthcare company Hapvida HAPV3.SA leading gains.

The Colombian peso COP= edged up 0.2%, set to rise for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. O/R

A weakness in the dollar =USD also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. /FRX

The Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.2% each, but gains were capped by weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. MET/L

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= weakened 0.5% after data showed its producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX slumped around 6% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested that more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. RU/RUB

The Turkish lira TRY= pared losses and rose after its central bank held its policy rate at 14% for a fifth straight month as expected.

