EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso retreats before likely rate cut; Latam FX falls again

By Medha Singh

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso hit a two-month low against a firm dollar on Thursday as investors looked to another interest rate reduction by the Bank of Mexico, while an index of Latin American currencies weakened for the fourth day this week.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MIWD00000CUS was headed for its worst week since April as investors flocked to the safety of the dollar .DXY amid growing signs that an economic recovery in Europe and the United States was cooling off.

"What we've witnessed over the last few weeks as the third quarter comes to an end is that fourth quarter is going to be quite challenging for emerging markets," said Piotr Matys, emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank.

"One of the key reasons is an increase in political uncertainty before the U.S. elections."

All eyes will be on the Bank of Mexico on Thursday, which is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points after a series of half percentage point cuts in recent months to support an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic data before the policy decision showed inflation was close to a 15-month high during the first half of September, bolstering bets the central bank would slow its pace of monetary easing. The Mexican peso MXN= shed 0.6% versus the greenback.

"Banxico is set to cut at today's meeting, but the next cut has become less certain," Citigroup strategists wrote in a note.

"The (retail inflation) needs to come down at a time when FX may remain under pressure."

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.5%. The country's central bank lifted its 2020 GDP forecast to minus 5.0% from minus 6.4%, as the country's COVID-19 crisis entered a less acute phase in the third quarter.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL fell to a record low of 147 per dollar on the black market as the beleaguered currency reeled from the impact of capital controls. Data on late Wednesday showed the Argentina's unemployment rate jumped to 13.1% in the second quarter, the highest since 2004.

Stocks in the Latin America climbed, shaking off weakness from earlier this week with Chile's .SPIPSA leading the charge.

In FTSE Russell's annual review of its World Government Bond Index later in the day, Chinese government bonds will most likely be added.

Argentina stocks could be stripped of their frontier market status this month by the index provider.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1056.55

-1.96

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1843.07

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96553.79

0.86

Mexico IPC .MXX

36110.72

0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3588.06

1.92

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41524.96

1.345

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1179.26

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.5762

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=

22.4910

-0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

789

-0.94

Colombia peso COP=

3875.92

-0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.579

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.7700

-0.07

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.