EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rebounds; Colombian inflation data on tap

By Ankika Biswas
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed against a firmer dollar on Thursday, with the Mexican peso bouncing back after recent losses, while traders awaited Colombia's monthly inflation print later in the day.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.5% following a five-day losing streak, during which it shed nearly 5%.
Data, meanwhile, showed Mexico's annual inflation experienced a slowdown in August for the seventh consecutive month to 4.64%, with the core index returning to 2021 levels.
This comes in the backdrop of the central bank keeping its interest rate steady last month, while suggesting higher-for-longer rates to bring inflation to target.
"Disinflation remains broad-based, which will allow Banxico to cut rates in Q4, in both November and December... policymakers' still-hawkish tone, though, has increased the likelihood of the easing cycle starting in December or early 2024," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5% ahead of the release of August inflation data.
On the flip side, top copper producers Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE lost 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively, as prices of the red metal fell to an over two-week low.
Central bank data, however, showed Chile saw copper exports reach $3.71 billion in August, up 8.3% year-on-year, while posting a trade surplus of $586 million.
On the political front, Peru's President Dina Boluarte reshuffled six posts in her cabinet on Wednesday, the second partial reshuffle in her eight-month-old administration, while retaining ministers overseeing key economy and energy and mining portfolios.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced a ministry cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday to shore up support for his political agenda from a powerful bloc of lawmakers.
The Brazilian equity market was closed on Thursday for Independence day.
The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat after a near 1.5% drop seen over the past two days.
EM currencies are seen struggling to reclaim the ground lost this year, as high U.S. Treasury yields and safe-haven demand keeps the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll showed.
Additional polls revealed Mexico's peso and Brazilian real are expected to weaken 2.3% to 17.84-per-dollar and 1.2% to 5.03-per-dollar, respectively, in 12 months.
Another Reuters poll showed Argentina's troubled peso is at risk of another devaluation after October's presidential election or a potential second round in November.
After the Peronist government depreciated the official exchange rate ARS=RASL by nearly 18% and pegged it at 350-per-dollar in August, economists now expect a devaluation of 16.6% to 419.8-per-dollar in 3 months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
973.74
-0.78
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2320.12
-0.01
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
115985.34
-1.15
Mexico IPC .MXX
0.00
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5886.97
-0.32
Argentina MerVal .MERV
0.00
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1056.38
0.92
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.9779
0.15
Mexico peso MXN=D2
17.4670
0.49
Chile peso CLP=CL
875.3
-0.50
Colombia peso COP=
4055.2
0.48
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.6953
-0.12
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
349.9500
0.01
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
715
1.40
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.