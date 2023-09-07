News & Insights

US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rebounds; Colombian inflation data on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

September 07, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed against a firmer dollar on Thursday, with the Mexican peso bouncing back after recent losses, while traders awaited Colombia's monthly inflation print later in the day.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.5% following a five-day losing streak, during which it shed nearly 5%.

Data, meanwhile, showed Mexico's annual inflation experienced a slowdown in August for the seventh consecutive month to 4.64%, with the core index returning to 2021 levels.

This comes in the backdrop of the central bank keeping its interest rate steady last month, while suggesting higher-for-longer rates to bring inflation to target.

"Disinflation remains broad-based, which will allow Banxico to cut rates in Q4, in both November and December... policymakers' still-hawkish tone, though, has increased the likelihood of the easing cycle starting in December or early 2024," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5% ahead of the release of August inflation data.

On the flip side, top copper producers Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE lost 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively, as prices of the red metal fell to an over two-week low.

Central bank data, however, showed Chile saw copper exports reach $3.71 billion in August, up 8.3% year-on-year, while posting a trade surplus of $586 million.

On the political front, Peru's President Dina Boluarte reshuffled six posts in her cabinet on Wednesday, the second partial reshuffle in her eight-month-old administration, while retaining ministers overseeing key economy and energy and mining portfolios.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced a ministry cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday to shore up support for his political agenda from a powerful bloc of lawmakers.

The Brazilian equity market was closed on Thursday for Independence day.

The MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat after a near 1.5% drop seen over the past two days.

EM currencies are seen struggling to reclaim the ground lost this year, as high U.S. Treasury yields and safe-haven demand keeps the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll showed.

Additional polls revealed Mexico's peso and Brazilian real are expected to weaken 2.3% to 17.84-per-dollar and 1.2% to 5.03-per-dollar, respectively, in 12 months.

Another Reuters poll showed Argentina's troubled peso is at risk of another devaluation after October's presidential election or a potential second round in November.

After the Peronist government depreciated the official exchange rate ARS=RASL by nearly 18% and pegged it at 350-per-dollar in August, economists now expect a devaluation of 16.6% to 419.8-per-dollar in 3 months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.74

-0.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2320.12

-0.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115985.34

-1.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5886.97

-0.32

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1056.38

0.92

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9779

0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4670

0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

875.3

-0.50

Colombia peso COP=

4055.2

0.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6953

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

1.40

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.