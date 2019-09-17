US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, real up as Saudi output seen rebounding

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Brazil's real turned positive and the Mexican peso hit a session high on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the kingdom will restore its lost oil output by the end of September after a weekend attack disrupted 5% of global output.

In response, oil prices slumped about 7%, while main stock markets in Brazil .BVSP and Mexico .MXX rose sharply as the latest news eased worries about a supply shock in oil markets hurting global growth.

Oil prices surged 20% at one point on Monday, prompting investors to flee riskier assets but helped stocks in Colombia, whose top export is oil. The Colombia SE General index .IGBC was back down 0.3%, while the country's currency COP= weakened 0.6% against the dollar.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday the kingdom had managed to restore oil supplies to the levels where they were prior to the weekend attacks by drawing from oil inventories.

The Brazilian real BRL= traded up 0.07% at 4.0765 per dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= strengthened by as much as 0.47% to trade at 19.3489 per dollar.

However, currencies moved in tight ranges ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting set to conclude on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this year.

Focus was also on Brazil's central bank meeting this week. Officials are widely expected to cut record-low rates by 50 basis points in order to shore up Latin America's largest economy.

"Low inflation, subdued activity and continued fiscal consolidation progress bode well for a 50bp policy rate cut this week," Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, Latam at ING said in a note.

"An additional 50bp cut that brings the SELIC rate (overnight rate) to 5% in October is also likely, but we expect a mid-cycle pause after that."

Brazil's Bovepsa gained 0.7% as banking shares jumped. Airlines such as Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA and Azul SA AZUL4.SA, which took a hit on Monday on worries about higher fuel costs, rose 5.8% and 3.5% respectively.

The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 0.7%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2006 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1020.19

-0.67

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2726.90

0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104408.36

0.7

Mexico IPC .MXX

43447.93

1.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5072.93

0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

30114.29

-1.463

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12978.77

-0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real <BRL=>

4.0765

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3756

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

713.55

-0.60

Colombia peso COP=

3382.1

-0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.338

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

56.4900

-0.37

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

