EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Peruvian sol lead declines in Latam ahead of election weekend

June 3 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol led declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday, with Mexico awaiting mid-term elections and citizens of the Andean country headed into presidential polls this weekend.

Currencies in emerging markets were mostly subdued as the dollar climbed on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that suggested an improving labor market. FRX/

MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped slightly from all-time highs, its Latin American counterpart .MILA00000CUS was flat. FRX/

Attention now turns to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday to gauge if a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time. MKTS/GLOB

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 1.2%, with the weekend elections set to determine the nature of reforms in the country.

"The lower the vote count for the (ruling party) MORENA-led coalition (in the lower house), the less anxiety about potential adverse changes to Mexico's institutional framework," said analysts at Credit Suisse.

They cited initiatives that seek to modify the constitution on the energy front, and limit the powers and reach of independent entities for the benefit of the federal government, as some of the party's possible reform moves that would see a negative reaction from the market.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 1.1% ahead of a polarized run-off between socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, the free-market scion of a powerful political dynasty.

Analysts say whoever wins, the South American country is set for a volatile and uncertain road ahead.

Turkey's lira TRY= dropped more than 1% after inflation there rose less than expected, while South Africa's rand ZAR= lifted off session lows after ratings agency S&P said the country's fiscal deficits are declining slightly faster than initial expectations.

Colombia's peso COP= fell further from six-week highs, down 0.2%.

Anti-government protests in Colombia blocked exports of around 800,000 60-kg bags of coffee in May, projections from the local coffee growers federation released on Wednesday found.

What began as a protest against tax reforms has shaped up to be a broader uprising against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell after posting its best session in a month and a half on Wednesday, while Santiago stocks .SPIPSA tumbled 4.5%.

Prices of copper, Chile's largest export, fell below $10,000 a tonne after strong U.S. data. MET/L

Markets in Brazil were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1381.85

-0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2646.31

-0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

50397.22

-0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4197.95

-4.46

Argentina MerVal .MERV

63344.13

1.093

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1256.38

0.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1180

-1.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

719.4

-0.04

Colombia peso COP=

3658.75

-0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8698

-1.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.8100

-0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

153

1.96

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

