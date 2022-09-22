EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso outperforms subdued Latam currencies on rate hike bets

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso outperformed Latin American currencies on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected inflation rise fueled bets of a large rate hike this month, while South Africa's rand shaved some gains after an expected increase in interest rates.

The rand ZAR=, earlier up more than 1.5%, was up by about 1% at 17.5 per dollar as of 1425 GMT after the country's central bank raised its main lending rate by 75 basis points to 6.25%, in line with expectations.

The five-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was split 3-2 in its decision, with two members wanting a 100 bps hike.

"Rand gains are oscillating withglobal marketsentiment. It was interesting to see that two members were decidedly more hawkish," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG.

"This, combined with a more hawkish tilt from (global) policymakers, suggests at least one more hike in 2022, the size of which will be data-dependant."

The rand could strengthen through the year and end at 16 per dollar should the central bank act in line with expectations, said Miyelani Maluleke, macroeconomist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Just hours earlier, Turkey's main interest rate was cut by 100 bps which sent the lira TRY= to record lows, while late on Wednesday Brazil's central bank kept rates unchanged at 13.75%, likely ending the world's most aggressive hiking cycle that lifted the Selic rate from a record-low 2% in March 2021.

Risk appetite globally remained weak after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled more hikes after delivering its third 75 bps rate rise of the year and warning of fading faith in a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

Some pressure on regional assets eased on Thursday as the dollar index =USD stood at 111.10, sliding from a 20-year-high of 111.81 early in the day following the Fed's policy meeting. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= jumped 0.6% after official data showed consumer prices in the country rose a more-than-expected 0.41% during the first half of September, reinforcing expectations of a rate hike this month.

"The stronger-than-expected inflation figure, coming alongside the hawkish Fed decision, means that we now think Banxico will raise rates by 75 bps to 9.25% next week," said Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

"We also now expect more tightening in this cycle than before and think the policy rate will reach 10.50% by early next year, previously 10.00%."

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.8%, while Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY was flat.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

