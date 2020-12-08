EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso outperforms in tepid Latam markets
By Shashank Nayar
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso bounced on Tuesday, while other Latin American currencies held steady against the dollar as investors balanced hopes over fresh economic stimulus against worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.4% to trade at 19.7761 per dollar despite mixed oil prices. O/R
The country's currency commission said on Monday it would hold two dollar auctions totaling $3 billion using its swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, aimed at boosting liquidity.
Broadly, world markets paused after a recent rally as investors awaited progress on U.S. stimulus package, while uncertainty around a post-Brexit trade deal and European Union budget weighed on the mood.
Brazil's real BRBY held near a 6-month high ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0%.
Data, however, showed inflation in the country topped the central bank's official year-end target, lending weight to expectations that the tightening cycle will begin next year and earlier than thought.
Sao Paolo-listed shares .BVSP rose with food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA surging 9% after it said it aims to invest about 55 billion reais ($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to expand its business.
Chile's peso CLP= held near a one-year high after the central bank left headline rates steady at 0.5%, in-line with market expectations.
Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended an already-delayed deadline to Jan. 4 for bondholders to agree a deal to restructure some $7 billion in foreign debt, the local government said in a statement.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1252.27
-0.09
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2389.22
0.07
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
114222.66
0.56
Mexico IPC .MXX
43510.48
0.59
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4130.41
-1.45
Argentina MerVal .MERV
54730.38
-0.765
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1363.74
1.68
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRL=
5.0950
0.09
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.7761
0.41
Chile peso CLP=CL
743.9
0.00
Colombia peso COP=
3488.46
-0.01
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.6028
0.00
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
81.6500
-0.10
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.