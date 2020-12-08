EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso outperforms in tepid Latam markets

By Shashank Nayar

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso bounced on Tuesday, while other Latin American currencies held steady against the dollar as investors balanced hopes over fresh economic stimulus against worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.4% to trade at 19.7761 per dollar despite mixed oil prices. O/R

The country's currency commission said on Monday it would hold two dollar auctions totaling $3 billion using its swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, aimed at boosting liquidity.

Broadly, world markets paused after a recent rally as investors awaited progress on U.S. stimulus package, while uncertainty around a post-Brexit trade deal and European Union budget weighed on the mood.

Brazil's real BRBY held near a 6-month high ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0%.

Data, however, showed inflation in the country topped the central bank's official year-end target, lending weight to expectations that the tightening cycle will begin next year and earlier than thought.

Sao Paolo-listed shares .BVSP rose with food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA surging 9% after it said it aims to invest about 55 billion reais ($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to expand its business.

Chile's peso CLP= held near a one-year high after the central bank left headline rates steady at 0.5%, in-line with market expectations.

Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended an already-delayed deadline to Jan. 4 for bondholders to agree a deal to restructure some $7 billion in foreign debt, the local government said in a statement.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1252.27

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2389.22

0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114222.66

0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

43510.48

0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4130.41

-1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

54730.38

-0.765

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1363.74

1.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.0950

0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7761

0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

743.9

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3488.46

-0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6028

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

81.6500

-0.10

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.