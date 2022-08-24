EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso outperforms as rising inflation seen keeping c.bank hawkish

By Susan Mathew

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso outperformed emerging market currencies on Wednesday after data showing still rising inflation bolstered the case for the central bank to stay hawkish, while Brazil's real erased session gains amid price deflation.

The peso MXN= rose 0.2% against a stronger dollar, extending gains to a third straight session, after data showed consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations.

"(The data) raises the risk that Banxico pushes through another 75 basis points interest rate hike at next month's board meeting," said Jason Tuevy, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics.

The peso, along with Brazil's real, are among some of the better performing emerging market currencies this year. The Mexican currency is up nearly 3% against a more than 5% decline for the broader emerging markets index .MIEM00000CUS.

More broadly, a rise in the safe-haven dollar, thanks to a weakening euro amid recession fears, weighed on riskier currencies as evidence of cooling growth in China, euro zone and the United States spooked investors. FRX/

All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this week for more clues on the extent of the Fed's tolerance for weakness in economic growth as its fights inflation.

In Brazil, meanwhile, data showed consumer price deflation in the month to mid-August, thanks to tax cuts on key products and the central bank's aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

But underlying price pressures still remained high, Capital Economics said, strengthening the case for a 25 bps hike in September.

The central has signalled that this may be the last in its current hiking cycle which saw the key interest rate surge to 13.75% from 2% in March last year - one of the most aggressive cycles in the world.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, which had gained up to 0.5% in early trade on Wednesday reversed the gains entirely.

"The bigger picture, though, is that while the tightening cycle is drawing to a close, monetary policy will be kept tight for a prolonged period (in Brazil)," said Capital Economics.

The data sets come after similar data from South Africa which showed inflation rising more than expected in July, keeping up pressure on the central bank to tighten rates.

The South African rand ZAR= moved away from one-month lows, trading flat.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

