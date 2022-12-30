EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso on track for strongest year since 2017

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso eked out gains against the dollar in holiday-thinned trading on Friday but was set for its best year since 2017, boosted by sharp interest rate hikes and surging commodity prices that have buoyed Latin American assets overall.

The peso MXN= rose 0.1% to 19.43 per dollar. The currency was on course to record annual gains of 5.6%, having recouped almost all of its pandemic-induced losses and becoming one the best-performing emerging market currencies this year.

Most EM currencies have suffered losses in 2022 as the dollar's gains in the wake of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes, surging inflation and fears of a global recession all held investors back from making risky bets.

Mexico's central bank has been increasing its benchmark interest rate since June 2021 to stem inflation, and hiked it to a record 10.5% at its last policy meeting. Many believe that the rate-hike cycle could end next year, likely halting gains in the peso.

Investors have also kept a close watch on China's reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns although surging infection rates there have prompted several countries to impose travel curbs.

"China is another unknown as the path from zero-COVID to zero-restrictions is going to be bumpy at best and it's not clear how the leadership is going to manage it," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"The near-term could see severe headwinds for the economy which could have negative consequences for the region and even around the globe if supply chains are once again impacted."

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index .MXX however was set for a 7.2% decline in 2022 as fears of about rate increases and a potential recession weighed on global stocks.

The wider LatAm equities index .MILA00000PUS was set to end the year nearly flat.

The Chilean peso CLP= slipped 0.2%, on track to end the year little changed, while its main stock index .SPIPSA was set to record annual gains of 22%, boosted by higher prices of the country's top export, copper.

Meanwhile, Argentina's main Merval stock index .MERV racked up 134% gains this year in peso terms as the currency plunged to a record low.

The Argentine peso ARS= has lost more than 40% of its value as the country grapples with soaring prices amid a severe economic crisis, with inflation expected to hit around 100% in 2022.

Markets in Brazil and Colombia were closed on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

958.16

0.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2135.62

-0.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

49260.46

-0.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5259.46

0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

195859.59

-1.756

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4261

0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

856.7

-0.21

Colombia peso COP=

4840.98

0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8047

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

177.1100

-0.18

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

