EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso nears five-year high, boosts Latam FX

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Friday, with Mexico's peso nearing a five-year high supported by a widening rate differential between Banxico and the U.S. Federal Reserve, robust inflows of remittances and the country's fiscal position.

The pesoMXN= slipped past 18.00 per dollar, appreciating to 17.98, a level it had not reached since April 2018.

"In Mexico, which has been perceived as the region's darling, what we are seeing right now is robust macro fundamentals, narrow deficit and low debt, high carry and on top of that this really positive narrative regarding nearshoring," said Joel Virgen Rojano, senior Latam strategist at TD Securities.

The peso was headed for a weekly advance of over 2% as the dollar softened and the gap between interest rates in Mexico and the United States widened, as the Bank of Mexico enacted a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points rate hike last month.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.6%, extending gains for the third-straight session, with investors awaiting key consumer prices data on Saturday.

The currency of top copper exporter Chile CLP= rose 1.1% as the red metal's prices firmed on China recovery hopes. MET/L

The Brazilian real BRL= inched up 0.1%, after the previous session's sharp declines on worries around a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Data on Friday showed the country's producer price index rose 0.29 percent in January from the previous month.

Economists at Scotiabank said they are also awaiting an announcement from Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on his proposal for a new fiscal framework.

The government believes it will get a tax reform approved by Congress by the end of this year, the finance ministry official overseeing such efforts said.

Regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.4% and were set for weekly gains of around 1.1%.

Broader emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS and stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.4% and 1.0% on upbeat economic data from China and overnight comments from a Federal Reserve official backing a measured pace of rate hikes.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.4% by 1830 GMT and was set for marginal weekly gains.

Equities in Mexico .MXX rose nearly 1.8%, while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.8% boosted by materials stocks.

Investors shed $1.8 billion in emerging market debt and bought $2.4 billion in emerging market equities in the week to Wednesday, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Turkey's right-wing IYI Party withdrew from the main opposition alliance, potentially weakening the challenge to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.57

0.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2220.18

1.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104006.72

0.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

54264.07

1.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5460.64

0.99

Argentina MerVal .MERV

245972.36

1.328

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1214.52

2.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1988

0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9775

0.76

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.6

0.97

Colombia peso COP=

4783

0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7802

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

198.2700

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

371

1.62

Mexico's peso rallies in 2023, breaks key 18 peso to dollar barrier.https://tmsnrt.rs/3EUuwWv

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Sharon Singleton)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.