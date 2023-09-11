EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads rebound in Latam currencies as dollar wilts, metals rise

By Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso led an advance in Latin American currencies on Monday, as a weaker dollar and upbeat economic data out of top commodities consumer China lifted metal prices.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.2% after falling 1.5% last week, while the dollar =USD faltered after a strong run of gains that was driven by expectations of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates. USD/

A softer dollar, strong lending data as well as fresh stimulus measures from China boosted metal prices, supporting assets of resource-rich Latin American countries on Monday.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 1.7%, its first session of gains in eight after data showed the country's industrial output rose 0.5% in July from June, beating market expectations of 0.4% growth.

Mexican 10-year bond yields MX10YT=RRrose 17 basis points to 9.79 on Monday, following last week's government forecast of a higher public deficit for 2024.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY rose 1.0%, helped by a rebound in futures for iron ore, one of the country's top exports. Investors are also awaiting domestic inflation data from August due on Tuesday.

The currencies of the major copper exporting nations were buoyed by higher prices of the red metal, with Chile's peso CLP= rising 0.6%, bouncing off an over nine-month low hit in the previous session. MET/L

The Peruvian sol PEN= meanwhile, edged 0.5% higher ahead of an interest rate decision on Thursday where Peru's central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

"The August post-decision communiqué toned down the hawkish bias of the forward guidance by removing the threat of additional hikes," strategists at Deutsche Bank said.

"We surmise that this shift signals that authorities have mustered enough confidence in the disinflationary process to start contemplating the start of policy normalization."

The Argentinian peso ARSB= weakened to 712 per dollar in parallel trade, with investors watching out for developments ahead of Argentina's general election in October.

The country's main opposition alliance, Juntos por el Cambio, won the governorship of Santa Fe province, the country's third most populous, in a sweeping victory for the conservative bloc, according to official provisional election data on Sunday.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 2.0% after falling for five straight sessions.

Investors will look out for a slew of U.S. economic data, including a key inflation reading on Wednesday, for more cues on the strength of the world's largest economy as well as the subsequent outlook for interest rates.

Focus was also on the aftermath of the deadliest earthquake in more than six decades in Morocco, as the death toll rose to nearly 2,700 on Monday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.69

0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2345.70

1.98

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117014.09

1.47

Mexico IPC .MXX

52307.77

-0.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5880.68

0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

511363.66

-3.978

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1064.21

-0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9343

0.95

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3091

1.55

Chile peso CLP=CL

891.4

0.45

Colombia peso COP=

3991

0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6879

0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

712

-0.28

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Aurora Ellis)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.