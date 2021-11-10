EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam losses after U.S. inflation shock

By Ambar Warrick

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies sank on Wednesday, with Mexico's peso leading losses as a jump in U.S. consumer price inflation fueled expectations of early rate hikes in the developed world, denting risk-sensitive assets.

The peso MXN= fell 1.3%, with anticipation of a central bank meeting on Thursday also fuelling volatility in the currency. A Reuters poll expects the central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points to 5.0%.

But investors have been insisting on a sharper pace of hikes, especially as data this week showed Mexican inflation surged in October.

U.S. consumer prices also increased more than expected in October, pointing to more pressure on high-yielding emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso and the South African rand ZAR=. The rand slumped 2.6% after the data, severely lagging its peers.

The data raises the possibility of an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, which bodes poorly for risky assets, as it raises debt burdens and narrows interest rate differentials for currencies.

"The Federal Reserve is starting to taper its stimulus and might be forced to hike interest rates sooner due to rising inflation," said Nancy Davis, founder Quadratic Capital Management.

Brazil's real BRBY was flat as data showed consumer prices, as measured by the benchmark IPCA index BRCPI=ECI, rose above market forecasts in October. The data points towards more rate hikes by the central bank, which could potentially stifle economic growth in 2022.

Brazil's Chamber of Deputies approved a proposal towards increasing fiscal spending, adding to concerns over Brazil's economic stability.

Now, the proposal must go to the Senate, where it needs to be approved in two rounds of voting to enter into force. President Jair Bolsonaro has been pushing for the bill seeking to expand his social welfare program ahead of elections next year as his popularity slides.

It is becoming clearer that the government and its allies have the numbers to block the amendment proposals and most likely approve the bill, said Citi strategists.

"We believe this reinforces the thesis that the approval of the (proposal) may allow the market to move on without too much of a negative impact," they said, but warned that the Senate discussion keeps risks alive.

Most other Latin American currencies fell, with MSCI's index of regional units .MILA00000CUS down 0.5%.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.3% as protesters blocked the Las Bambas copper transport road again, raising fears of more disruptions to the country's top export.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1273.99

0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2176.46

-0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106658.96

1.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

51669.41

-0.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4472.43

0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

96093.14

1.814

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1363.18

-1.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4910

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5630

-1.27

Chile peso CLP=

794.8

-0.43

Colombia peso COP=

3875.03

-0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0216

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.1300

-0.01

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alistair Bell)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

