EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX lower, stronger dollar weighs

By Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday, as the dollar scaled six-month peaks following robust U.S. economic data, with the Mexican peso leading declines.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slid 0.5% as the dollar rose after the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August, with new orders firming and businesses paying higher prices for inputs.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 led declines amongst local peers, falling 0.9% after hitting a three-month low earlier in the day.

Investors would be looking out for Mexican inflation data due on Thursday, which is expected to show inflation likely slowed in August for the seventh straight month, with the closely watched core index expected to return to 2021 levels.

A Reuters report stated that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has asked U.S. energy companies to prepare affidavits documenting how Mexico's protectionist policies disrupted their investments as Washington prepares to intensify a trade dispute with its neighbor.

Mexico's ruling party was set to announce the winner of its primary to select a candidate for next year's presidential election, with opinion polls making former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum a strong favorite.

Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 0.2% a day after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.5%.

The central bank also lowered the top end of its estimate for Chile's economic performance in 2023, saying it now forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) to show no growth in the most optimistic scenario.

Meanwhile, Poland's zolty EURPLN= tumbled 1.7% to a four-month low against the euro after the central bank cut its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00%, and signaled a rate cut could come in September if inflation fell to single digits.

"The interest rate cut that Poland made and the cut that Chile made, they're very similar in their motives," said Matthew Kassel, chief operating officer at Edgewater Markets.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= slipped 0.2% against the dollar after inflation rose less than expected at 0.05% in August, private think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation said.

Oil producer Colombia's peso COP= added 0.4% tracking higher crude prices. O/R

Peru's sol PEN=PE fell 0.2% against the dollar.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.0%, touching a three month low earlier in the day.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.9% in afternoon trade.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT/ 3:41 pm ET:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.08

-0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2320.94

-0.98

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116238.64

-0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

52983.11

0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5905.74

-0.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

588790.51

-1.562

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1046.28

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9852

-0.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5700

-0.93

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.4

0.20

Colombia peso COP=

4073.5

0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6909

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

1.40

