EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads LatAm FX lower as recession fears grow

By Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso on Thursday eased further from 2020 highs hit earlier in the week and other Latin American currencies slipped, weighed by growing fears of a recession and hawkish comments from central bankers.

Mexico's peso MXN=D3, among the strong performers of 2022, lost another 0.6% to 18.98 per dollar after dropping 1.2% and retreating from three-year highs in the previous session.

"The peso is still very much near its strongest level of 2020 at 18.52 on the back of solid gains so far this year that brought the currency into 'overbought' territory," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

"Technical considerations may cool the MXN's ascent while we also remain attentive to messaging from Banxico on how soon they will stop increasing rates."

Another outperformer of 2022, the Brazilian real BRBYslipped 0.1%, moving further away from two-month highs hit on Wednesday.

Spooking investors on Wednesday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told TV network GloboNews that the formal independence of the central bank, established by law in 2021, was "nonsense" and that the current inflation target hinders economic growth.

Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha, seeking to appease markets, said on Thursday the government does not intend to make changes to the country's central bank.

The broader emerging market (EM) currencies index .MIEM00000CUS shed 0.2% as falling U.S. weekly jobless claims provided evidence of a tight labor market, and followed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday.

This comes after declining U.S. retail sales and manufacturing data on Wednesday had renewed recession worries.

A weak economic growth outlook and higher borrowing costs cloud the outlook for EM sovereigns through the year, ratings agency Fitch said in a report.

Geographically, Emerging Europe, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa were seen as regions with "deteriorating" outlook, while the Middle East and North Africa, alongside Latin America, were "neutral."

Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.3% against the dollar after ratings agency Fitch warned that prolonged political uncertainty was weighing on the country's economic prospects.

Argentina's central bank said on Wednesday it would raise the country's one-day reverse repo rate by 200 basis points to 72%, with a similar size hike on the active repo rate. The move followed news that Argentina will buy back overseas bonds equivalent to over $1 billion to improve its debt profile.

"This shows the Economy Ministry is concerned about the recent rise in the parallel exchange rates," Citi analysts said in a note.

"By using the overnight rate, the Central Bank has a direct influence on the returns of money market funds and other short-term assets to discourage portfolio dollarization at the margin."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1029.52

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2282.17

-0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112909.03

0.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

53435.42

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5208.65

-0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

231685.04

-1.567

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1329.94

-0.59

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1653

-0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9853

-0.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

825

-0.25

Colombia peso COP=

4664.48

0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8528

-0.67

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

183.1000

-0.16

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Diane Craft)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

