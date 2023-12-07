EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX lower after inflation data

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led declines among Latin American currencies on Thursday as signs of cooling inflation bolstered expectations that Banxico could start monetary easing soon, while Chile's peso inched up following a spike in domestic inflation.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.4% after data showed headline inflation accelerated by a less-than-expected 4.32% in November, while core inflation continued to ease, reinforcing expectations the central bank will cut interest rates starting next year.

"I would agree that there is some rate cut narrative if you look through 2024," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas at ING Financial Markets.

"But it does seem that Mexico would prefer to see a better adjustment happening on the fiscal side because you're still looking at a very elevated fiscal deficit."

While most central banks in the region have started monetary easing, Banxico has stayed pat on interest rates. Consequently, the country's peso remains among the best performing in the region, up over 12% in the year.

More broadly, MSCI's index tracking south American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3% against the dollar by 1453 GMT.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.1% after data showed domestic consumer prices rose by a more-than-expected 0.7% in November on a monthly basis, driven by higher food, non-alcoholic beverages and transportation prices.

"This CPI print poses an upside risk to our interest rate forecasts, but we still think that it's most likely that the central bank (BCCh) will deliver a 75bp (basis point) cut, to 8.25%, at its next meeting on 19th December," said Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.2%, while copper producer Peru's sol PEN= edged up 0.1% as prices of the red metal brightened. MET/L

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= also strengthened 0.5% as crude prices recovered from a six-month low on Wednesday. O/R

Meanwhile, MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS shed 0.1%.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP declined 0.2% ahead of an inflation reading due later in the day where economists expect November consumer prices to rise by 10.14%, compared with a 10.48% increase the previous month.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 0.6%, while Mexico's benchmark index .MXX crept 0.2% higher.

Traders will also keep an eye on the annual Mercosur summit taking place in Rio de Janeiro where presidents of the four member nations meet with black clouds hovering over the fate of a trade deal with the European Union, as well as the future of the South American common market itself.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1453 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.19

-0.39

1.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2461.72

-0.05

17.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126288.95

0.53

15.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

54156.99

0.1

11.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5921.39

0.02

12.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

907761.83

1.482

349.20

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1132.09

-0.18

-11.95

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9123

-0.22

-32.55

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3530

-0.55

13.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

870.6

0.07

-29.40

Colombia peso COP=

3989.34

0.48

-25.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7404

-0.02

-13.46

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

364.0500

-0.12

-94.89

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

970

-1.55

-98.02

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

