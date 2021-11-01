EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX losses on fears of slowing growth

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped 1.4% on Monday, extending losses after data last week had shown an economic contraction, while most other Latin American currencies retreated amid caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Data last week showed Mexico's first economic contraction since a recovery began from the coronavirus pandemic, posing a challenge to the central bank's monetary policy tightening cycle amid stubbornly high inflation, which analysts see taking precedence.

The peso MXN=, which fell 1.8% last week, extended declines to a fifth straight session and hit a three-week low.

"Mexico faces a more challenging outlook as the economy slows heading into 2022 ... Banxico will continue to hike rates as core inflation remains under pressure, adding yet more downside risks for growth ... political risks will remain elevated, further clouding the outlook for 2022," emerging market economists at TS Lombard said.

COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the trajectory of the virus are other factors to be watched, they said. "That said, external demand will still provide a key boost to the economy and strong remittances will continue to support domestic consumer spending."

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.5%, in line with broader EM peers, with all eyes on the Fed's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday when the U.S. central bank is expected to announce the start of a reduction in its bond purchases and perhaps hint at the timeline for future interest rate hikes. The dollar traded steady on Monday. FRX/

Markets in Chile, Colombia and Peru were closed for local holidays.

Among stocks, Brazilian fast food chain operator BK Brasil Operacao e Assessoria a Restaurantes BKBR3.SA soared 9% after it announced it had canceled an agreement with private equity firm Vinci Partners to acquire Domino's Pizza Brasil DPZ.N.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 2.2%, boosted by financials and energy companies as it recovered from near one-year lows.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that dealing with high fuel prices in the country is his top priority right now, adding that he sees the privatization of Petrobras PETR4.SA as an "ideal" move. Petrobras' shares jumped 3.6%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1263.59

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2127.10

0.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105726.87

2.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

51714.36

0.79

Argentina MerVal .MERV

86779.65

3.852

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6682

-0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.8268

-1.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

99.8100

-0.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

