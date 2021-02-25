EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX losses as bond yields climb

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led a decline in Latin American currencies on Thursday as worries about rising global borrowing costs hit emerging market assets despite a broadly weakening dollar.

The peso MXN= fell 1.8% to 20.73 per dollar, with domestic investors also cautious after Mexico's lower house of Congress approved a controversial bill aimed at increasing state control of the electricity market earlier this week.

The currency weakened even as official numbers showed Mexico's economy grew quicker than first estimated during the fourth quarter as the country recovered from its sharpest economic contraction in nearly nine decades.

Despite the dollar falling against its major peers, Brazil's real BRL=, Colombia's peso COP=, the Chilean peso CLP= and the Argentine peso ARS= all headed lower.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, a benchmark for global borrowing costs, rose above 1.45% to its highest level in a year as investors bet that COVID-19 vaccination programs and more U.S. fiscal stimulus will spur a quicker economic recovery and faster price rises.

"The rise in US rates is unlikely to be behind us and real rates are moving, too. This puts EMFX more at risk, with a focus on bond sensitive currencies like MXN," analysts at U.S. bank Citi said in a note.

Stocks and currencies in the region had gained in the past two sessions after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell calmed fears that higher inflation would lead to a tapering of monetary stimulus, saying the central bank would not change policy until the economy was clearly improving.

However, MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped on Thursday.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP got a boost as Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 1.3% after it reported a fourth-quarter net income of 59.9 billion reais ($11.1 billion), a significant boost in annual and quarterly terms, due largely to the reversal of 31 billion reais in impairments.

Other stock markets, including Mexico's IPC .MXX, Argentina's Merval .MERV and Chile's S&P IPSA .SPIPSA, inched higher.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1392.32

1.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2340.06

-0.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116362.04

0.6

Mexico IPC .MXX

45536.15

0.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4585.58

0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50397.62

1.594

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1357.14

-0.99

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4683

-0.86

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7310

-1.79

Chile peso CLP=CL

709.9

-1.34

Colombia peso COP=

3577.87

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6447

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

89.7500

-0.08

