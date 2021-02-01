EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher as silver spikes

By Ambar Warrick

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led gains across Latin American currencies on Monday, surging more than 1% as widespread retail buying pushed silver prices to eight-year highs.

The peso MXN= was supported by silver's 9% gain as retail investors piled into the metal. Mexico was the world's largest silver producer in 2019, according to German database firm Statista. (https://bit.ly/3to8HHx)

Silver has become the new focus in a broader retail trading trend sparked by social media forums, which has pumped up prices of several U.S.-listed stocks in which Wall Street investors had large short positions.

The peso was recovering from its worst week in four months after data on Friday showed the Mexican economy had suffered its worst slump since the 1930s.

A rise in oil prices also supported the peso on Monday, helped by falling inventories and hopes of sustained global demand. O/R

Peru's sol PEN= currency was set for its best day in more than three weeks. Peru is the world's second-biggest silver producer.

"It will be interesting to see the small players' power and how much further they can push (silver) prices," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note. "There is no doubt the power of collective retail investors has taken the market by surprise."

Chile, another major silver producer, saw its peso CLP= currency rise 0.1%, though gains were stifled by downbeat economic data.

Most other Latin American currencies marked steep losses last week, as possible delays in U.S. stimulus, high COVID-19 infections and a sluggish vaccine rollout dented appetite for risk-driven assets.

Latin American stocks rose in early trade, with the MSCI index .MILA00000PUS rising more than 1% after three weeks of declines.

Elsewhere, shares in UK-listed Mexican silver miner Fresnillo FRES.L spiked nearly 17% and were set for their best day in more than 10 months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1355.24

1.93

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2312.56

1.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116840.81

1.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

42985.73

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4339.33

1.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48875.08

1.281

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1348.12

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4488

0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3259

1.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

731.3

0.12

Colombia peso

COP=

3554.32

0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6328

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

87.3000

-0.10

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

