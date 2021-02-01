EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher as silver price spikes

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led gains across Latin American currencies on Monday, surging more than 1%, as widespread retail buying pushed silver prices to eight-year highs.

The peso MXN= was supported by silver's 9% gain as retail investors piled into the metal. Mexico was the world's largest silver producer in 2019, according to German database firm Statista. (https://bit.ly/3to8HHx)

Silver has become the new focus in a broader retail trading trend sparked by social media forums, which has pumped up prices of several U.S.-listed stocks in which Wall Street investors had large short positions.

The peso was recovering from its worst week in four months after data on Friday showed the Mexican economy had suffered its worst slump since the 1930s.

A rise in oil prices also supported the peso on Monday, helped by falling inventories and hopes of sustained global demand. O/R

"It will be interesting to see the small players' power and how much further they can push (silver) prices," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note. "There is no doubt the power of collective retail investors has taken the market by surprise."

Brazil's real BRBY made small gains with investors focused on congressional elections and a trucker's strike. Analysts and politicians said allies of Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro are set to win leadership roles in Congress on Monday.

Meanwhile, truckers began their first day of a planned strike against rising fuel prices that raised fears of a repeat of a 2018 protest that snarled roadways and depleted store shelves.

Most other Latin American currencies were flat to lower. They had marked steep losses last week as possible delays in U.S. pandemic-related aid, high COVID-19 infections and a sluggish vaccine rollout dented appetite for risk-driven assets.

Tracking a rebound on Wall Street, most regional stock indexes made handsome gains on Monday, with Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA rising for the first time in four days. Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose almost 2% on broad-based gains. .N

Energy firm Eneva ENEV3.SA was the top gainer on the Bovespa after it entered into exclusive talks with oil major Petrobras PETR4.SAto purchase a complex of oil and gas fields in the Amazon rainforest known as the Urucu cluster.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1359.15

2.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2313.44

1.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117022.78

1.7

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4378.70

2.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49581.11

2.744

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1351.91

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4606

0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3700

1.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

735.4

-0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3572.13

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6398

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

87.6000

-0.31

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Paul Simao)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.