EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher as Omicron concern ebbs

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies steadied on Tuesday, supported by an easing of concerns about the Omicron variant and a calmer dollar, while Mexico's peso led gains as the country's stock index hit record highs.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS inched 0.3% higher, in a fifth consecutive session of gains.

Latam currencies are set to end December higher after dropping for three consecutive months. Strong commodity prices, waning Omicron worries and hawkish central bank decisions to curb rising inflation pressures have all helped emerging market currencies in the region.

Global markets rose, buoyed by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing more COVID curbs before the year-end. MKTS/GLOB

"The good news is that the global economy is on track to extend and entrench recovery; as re-opening of borders fires up tourism-related multipliers and scope for de-congestion of supply-chains greases industrial activity. But the recovery path is likely to be bumpy," analysts at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note.

The currency of oil-exporting Mexico MXN= gained 0.5%, tracking strong gains in crude oil prices, which are around the $80 per barrel mark. The peso is on-track to be the best performing currency among its Latin American peers this month, up nearly 4%. O/R

Mexican stocks .MXX rose 0.6% to an all-time high.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= was flat after the jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI fell more than expected to 12.1% in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said, signaling an improving economy.

Economy Ministry officials have forecast that a rebounding labor market will strengthen the economy next year, but market economists are trimming their 2022 growth outlooks because of sharp increases to interest rates in response to double-digit inflation.

Brazilian stocks dropped 0.6%, with miner Vale VALE3.SA the biggest drag on the index. A group representing two-thirds of bondholders in Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group BHP.AX and Vale, rejected a restructuring offer put forward by the company, though both sides are expected to offer fresh proposals.

Other Latin American currencies including the Chilean peso CLP= steadied, while the Colombian COP= and Argentine ARS= pesos and the Peruvian sol PEN= eased between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1227.26

0.45

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2114.48

-0.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104930.43

-0.59

Mexico IPC .MXX

53168.77

0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4293.43

0.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84808.65

0.269

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1410.14

0.39

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6370

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5770

0.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

855

0.22

Colombia peso COP=

4000.6

-0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9868

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

102.6100

-0.06

