EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher, Argentine peso continues recovery

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso gained against the U.S. dollar on Friday on expectations of the central bank holding interest rates for longer, while the Argentine peso continued to recover ground after touching a historic low earlier this week.

"We still need to see economic conditions worsening for Mexico to start cutting by the year end or early next year," said Bertrand Delgado-Calderon, director of Latin American markets at Societe Generale.

Meanwhile, Argentina's peso ARSB= continued recovery in the popular parallel market, appreciating to 720-per-dollar, after dropping to a record low of 795 earlier this week following the far-right libertarian economist Javier Milei's unexpected primary election win over the weekend.

In a meeting with major lender International Monetary Fund, Milei pitched models of dollarizing the Argentine economy, Reuters reported.

The country is the largest debtor to the IMF with a $44 billion loan.

Meanwhile, Argentina's economy ministry on Thursday said it will freeze fuel prices until Oct. 31 to help tamp down triple-digit inflation.

Chile's peso CLP=CL lost 0.1%, pressured by bets of continued monetary policy tightening after central bank data showed the economy shrank 0.3% in the second quarter.

"The fall in output alongside downwards revisions to GDP growth in Q4 and Q1 will keep the door open for the central bank to continue its monetary easing cycle (probably with further large hikes) over the coming months," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

An intraday recovery in copper prices aided a 0.1% advance in top producer Peru's sol PEN=PE.

Colombia's peso COP= was down 0.3%, poised for a near 4% weekly decline. On Thursday, a strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck Colombia's capital Bogota.

Overall, the MSCI Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was up 0.4%, while the regional stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS gained 0.5%.

Both indexes, however, were poised for weekly losses as concerns over weakness in top oil and metals consumer China's property sector and U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer sapped risk appetite.

While carry trades in Latam may take a near-term hit in light of the start of a policy easing cycle in the region, any U.S. interest rate cut next year and strong economic fundamentals should cushion the blow, Delgado-Calderon noted.

Further, traders will keep an eye out for an Ecuadorian presidency election over the weekend.

