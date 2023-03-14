EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher after in-line U.S. inflation data

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 14 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso bounced on Tuesday, leading gains among Latin American currencies after in-line U.S. inflation data supported bets that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive tightening cycle.

The peso MXN= rose 1.6% after falling nearly 5% in the last three days in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in New York.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4%, after U.S. consumer prices increased in February amid sticky rental housing costs, but were largely in line with expectations.

Economists are now divided on whether rising inflation will be enough to push the Fed to hike interest rates again next week after the failure of two regional banks.

"Markets are relieved to see no big shocks in the U.S. CPI, which takes a little pressure off Jerome Powell," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

"If the Fed wants to pause because of the bank failures, they can now do so without losing credibility."

Latin American assets are closely linked to commodity prices which also pared declines. Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.5%, while Colombia's peso COP= gained 1%.

Stocks in central and south America were also higher, with the MSCI's index for Latam equities .MILA00000PUS up 0.4%.

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP added 0.7%, but cosmetic maker Natura & CoNTCO3.SA plunged nearly 16% as it reported a fourth-quarter net loss and lower revenues across all its business lines on Monday.

Spreads of emerging market hard-currency sovereign bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose to 484 basis points on Tuesday - their widest level since Nov. 22.

Among other developing markets, Sri Lanka will not make side arrangements with any of its bilateral or commercial creditors to reduce the impact of debt treatment on them, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a letter to creditors seen by Reuters.

Emerging markets in Europe will also be in focus this week as the European Central Bank gears up to deliver another hefty interest rate hike on Thursday.

"We will have to wait for the global headlines, like what will happen in the U.S. and definitely what will the ECB do? Which will be the main driver for the EMEA region," said Frantisek Taborsky, EMEA FX & FI strategist at ING.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1523 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

947.74

-1.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2151.97

0.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103565.75

0.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

53015.73

0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5323.53

-0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

230769.85

2.461

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1171.70

1.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2330

0.67

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6263

1.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.4

0.59

Colombia peso COP=

4727.92

0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7789

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

202.1400

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

1.07

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.