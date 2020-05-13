EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads gains; political uncertainty pressure Brazil's real

By Susan Mathew

May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rallied on Wednesday ahead of details regarding the country's plan to ease out of a coronavirus-led lockdown, while intensifying political uncertainty in Brazil weighed on its currency.

Most Latam bourses .MILA00000PUS followed Wall Street into the red after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the pandemic. The dollar was flat, cutting losses after Powell dispelled speculation about negative interest rates. FRX/

"It's the words that he used. 'Significant downside risk' is a very negative, negative choice of words," said Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at Slatestone Wealth LLC.

Rising fears of a second wave of COVID-19 and nagging tensions between Washington and Beijing also pressured markets. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's real BRBY underperformed as new evidence in a probe revealed that President Jair Bolsonaro planned to change the federal police chief in Rio de Janeiro to protect his family from investigation.

Brazil's prosecutor general is to decide whether to charge the president with obstruction of justice and abuse of power. If the Supreme Court and two-thirds of the lower house of Congress see merit to any charges, Bolsonaro would be suspended and would stand trial.

Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted on his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlors as his country has become a global hotspot for the pandemic.

Sao Paulo-listed stocks .BVSP rose on a materials boost. Iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 1.5% even after the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund - the world's largest - announced it would exclude Vale from its portfolio due to environmental and human rights issues.

In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was to give more details about how suspended business operations and other activities would reopen in coming weeks. On Tuesday, the government okayed a restart to production in the automotive industry.

The peso MXN= firmed 1.3%, while stocks fell 0.9%.

Colombia's currency COP= fell 0.6% and the stock benchmark .COLCAP extended losses for a fourth day as the country's coronavirus caseload grew.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1427 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

912.82

0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1551.80

-1.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78338.21

0.6

Mexico IPC .MXX

37087.42

-1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3706.42

-0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38476.52

-1.679

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1068.83

-1.88

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.9182

-0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.1310

0.93

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.7

0.22

Colombia peso COP=

3897.84

-0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4297

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.5400

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.