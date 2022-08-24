EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads gains among Latam peers on rate hike bets

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso outperformed emerging market currencies on Wednesday after data showing still rising inflation bolstered the case for the central bank to stay hawkish, while Brazil's real fell amid price deflation.

The peso MXN= rose 0.4% against a stronger dollar, extending gains to a third straight session, after data showed consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations.

"(The data) raises the risk that Banxico pushes through another 75 basis points interest rate hike at next month's board meeting," said Jason Tuevy, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics.

The peso, along with Brazil's real, are among some of the better performing emerging market currencies this year. The Mexican currency is up 3% against a more than 5% decline for the broader emerging markets index .MIEM00000CUS.

"The peso should outperform regional peers since the country's fundamentals remain stronger than most. Moreover, most countries in the region are expected to enter a technical recession and a protracted period of political uncertainty," said Joan Domene, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

A rise in the safe-haven dollar, thanks to a weakening euro amid recession fears, weighed on riskier currencies as evidence of cooling growth in China, euro zone and the United States spooked investors. FRX/

All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this week for more clues on the extent of the Fed's tolerance for weakness in economic growth as its fights inflation.

In Brazil, meanwhile, data showed consumer price deflation in the month to mid-August, thanks to tax cuts on key products and the central bank's aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

But underlying price pressures still remained high, Capital Economics said, strengthening the case for a 25 bps hike in September.

The central has signaled that this may be the last in its current hiking cycle which saw the key interest rate surge to 13.75% from 2% in March last year - one of the most aggressive cycles in the world.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, which had gained up to 0.5% in early trade on Wednesday reversed the gains entirely to fall0.2%.

The data sets come after similar data from South Africa which showed inflation rising more than expected in July, keeping up pressure on the central bank to tighten rates.

The South African rand ZAR= moved away from one-month lows, trading flat.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1939 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.23

-0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2229.30

-0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113132.03

0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

47609.41

-0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5422.87

0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

139325.00

1.699

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1297.29

0.6

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1066

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8940

0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

921

-0.66

Colombia peso COP=

4403.95

-1.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8559

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

137.1300

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

291

2.06

