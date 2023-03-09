EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso lags Latam FX peers as inflation data weighs

By Shubham Batra and Ankika Biswas

March 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso on Thursday bucked the upward trend among other Latin American currencies as falling inflation strengthened the case for the central bank to slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while Colombian stocks spearheaded the losses among their peers.

The Mexican peso MXN= lost 1.1%, on track for its biggest one-day fall in over a month.

The second-largest Latin American economy's core consumer prices slowed by more than expected in the year to February, providing some relief from high inflation and interest rates.

"Today's (inflation) print reduces the odds that (central bank) chooses to go ahead with a 50 bps hike, though incoming data as well as the outlook for the Fed remain key influences on the bank's decision," Scotiabank economists said in a note.

Losses in the Mexican peso outweighed the gains in others and pulled the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS down by 0.6% at 2020 GMT.

Among other currencies, Peru's sol PEN=, Chile's peso CLP= and Colombia's peso COP= gained between 0.4% and 1.2%.

The dollar=USD dipped 0.3%, retreating from a three-month high hit on Wednesday, after higher-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims spurred hopes that a softening labour market will reduce the chances of the Federal Reserve re-accelerating the pace of its rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= was largely muted against the dollar.

Brazil's fell by half in January on the year, highlighting challenges for a year of expected economic slowdown.

All eyes are on the country's new fiscal framework, with Brazil's planning and budget minister, Simone Tebet, sounding confident of its acceptance by people, even within the market.

A survey conducted by HSBC revealed improving emerging markets (EM) investor sentiment.

Investors are still most worried about a recession in major economies driven by higher interest rates, while on the flip side, a strong rebound in mainland China could boost the EM outlook, the survey showed.

Further on the economic front, a Moody's executive highlighted that Chile's rejection of a tax reform put forward by leftist President Gabriel Boric will complicate the country's process of fiscal consolidation and gradually push up the debt.

Meanwhile, stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS declined nearly 2%, with Colombian shares .COLCAP dropping 1.7%.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP lost 0.1%, with healthcare company Hapvida HAPV3.SA plunging 32%, after the firm said it was "studying mechanisms to improve its capital structure".

Shares of mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA dropped 1.3%, tracking lower copper prices after China's economic data underlined worries about sluggish demand in the top metals consumer, while rising U.S. interest rates also remain on the radar.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2020 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

969.21

-0.91

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2212.97

-1.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106460.81

-0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

53542.90

0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5409.47

-0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

249105.53

-0.72

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1220.32

-1.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1343

0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1586

-1.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.4

1.16

Colombia peso COP=

4744.11

0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7735

0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

200.3400

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

369

2.44

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)

