EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso lags Latam FX after weak retail sales figures

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Thursday against a weakening dollar, while the Mexican peso was flat after its February's retail sales figures fell far more than expected, raising concerns about its economic growth.

The peso MXN= was flat against a softer dollar at 1027 ET after data showed Mexican retail sales fell 0.3% in February from January compared to estimates of a 0.2% rise.

"Going forward, household consumption of goods and services is likely to face headwinds from high interest rates, soft sentiment indicators, and fading contribution from the COVID economic activity normalization," said economists at Goldman Sachs, in a note.

Supporting emerging market currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD drifted 0.3% lower amid caution in global markets ahead of a barrage of central bank meetings and U.S. earnings in the coming weeks.

The Colombian peso COP= climbed 0.4% against the dollar.

Investors focused on talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Colombian President Gustavo Petro later in the day.

Biden will discuss Venezuela with Petro, including U.S. willingness to further ease sanctions on the OPEC nation only in return for concrete steps toward free elections there, said a senior administration official.

Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.5% against the greenback after the government unveiled a package of 13 measures to ease consumer access to credit and reduce associated costs in the capital and insurance markets.

Meanwhile, the top to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva resigned on Wednesday, amid a scandal related to the aide's presence during the storming of Brazilian government buildings in the capital.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= added 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, against the dollar, tracking broader moves even as uncertainty over further U.S. rate hikes and a sluggish recovery of demand in China weighed on prices of the red metal.

Elsewhere in South America, Salvadoran bond spreads narrowed on Wednesday to their tightest since December 2021 in a rally triggered by hopes a key new adviser to the finance ministry would be able to help secure a debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Cuban lawmakers re-elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as president for a second term.

Uruguay's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, lowering the key borrowing rate to 11.25% and marking the first moves to reduce interest rates in the region.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

990.51

0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2240.43

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104370.72

0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

54390.34

0.15

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5401.65

-0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

275230.92

-0.064

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1245.49

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0485

0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0538

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.4

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

4516.95

0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7634

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

218.0200

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

425

-0.47

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

