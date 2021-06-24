EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso jumps after central bank's surprise rate hike

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick

June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso jumped on Thursday, leading gains among its Latin American counterparts, after the country's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate, while a flat dollar on middling U.S. labor data also buoyed currencies.

The peso MXN= rose 1.7% to a two-week high as the Mexican central bank, commonly known as Banxico, raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% to protect from the adverse effects on inflation expectations.

The decision follows a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week, which signaled higher rates could come sooner than previously planned.

"The surprise 25bp rate hike by Banxico suggests that its reaction function is not as dovish as we had thought, with most Board members increasingly worried about the inflation outlook," said Nikhil Sanghani, Latin America economist at Capital Economics.

"With the core rate set to remain above target over the coming months, this hawkish shift suggests that some further tightening over the rest of the year is likely."

Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May.

Ratings agency S&P raised its forecasts for Mexican economic growth to 5.8% for this year and 2.9% in 2022, saying Mexico was benefiting from a strong U.S. economic recovery, via manufacturing exports and remittances.

While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, have diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 1.2% as the country's central bank raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.6% from 3.6%, closer to the broader market consensus.

Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May.

The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program.

Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS rising 1.7%, outpacing the broader emerging market index .MSCIEF.

Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index .MSCIEF.

If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1368.33

0.58

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2693.76

1.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129205.35

0.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

50499.86

0.66

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4415.86

1.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

67058.44

1.465

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.62

2.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9047

1.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8890

1.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

734.3

0.10

Colombia peso COP=

3763.25

0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9838

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

95.5500

-0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

167

-0.60

Major Latam interest rates and the Mexican Pesohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3d7Bxp2

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)

