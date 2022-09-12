EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso hits 3-month high as dollar weakens, oil jumps

By Sruthi Shankar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rallied to three-month highs on Monday and other Latin American currencies gained as a broad retreat in the dollar ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading this week boosted risk appetite globally.

Also boosting the mood was news that the Ukrainian forces advanced rapidly in Kharkiv province as Russia's forces faced their worst defeat since the war's early weeks.

"One of the major hits of globalization, which was the Russian invasion of Ukraine, seems to finally be giving us some sort of good news. And because of that, the dollar is starting to dwindle and sink against all currencies," said Juan Perez, foreign exchange trader at Monex USA.

"Currently, you have really have had a lot of momentum based on resources. Countries that have resources are just showing on their currency value."

The Mexican peso MXN=D3 touched its strongest level since June 10, last trading 19.78 per dollar. The country counts oil as one of its top exports.

Brazil's real touched near two-week highs at 5.12-a-dollar. Sao Paolo shares .BVSP jumped 1.2%, boosted by state-owned miner Vale VALE3.SA.

Overall, stock markets in the commodity-rich region such as Mexico's IPC index .MXX and Colombia's MSCI COLCAP index .COLCAP gained almost 1% as prices of oil, copper and other industrial metals gained against a weakening dollar. O/RMET/L

All eyes are on the U.S. inflation data set to be released on Tuesday for signs of easing prices pressures and guidance on how far the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. Traders are betting on a third 75 basis points rate hike by the U.S. central bank next week.

Expectations of aggressive U.S. monetary policy tightening has boosted the dollar in recent weeks, in turn spurring capital outflows from emerging market assets. However, the region's markets have remained supported by elevated commodity prices this year.

Meanwhile, economists hiked their estimate for annual inflation in Argentina this year to 95%, a monthly poll published Friday by the central bank showed, as the country struggles to overcome a prolonged economic crisis marked by soaring prices.

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa is set to meet International Monetary Fund officials in Washington later in the day as the organization carries out its regularly scheduled review of Argentina's $44 billion debt deal signed in March.

The government is scrambling to meet foreign reserve targets set out by the IMF agreement in order to trigger some debt forgiveness. Massa held high-stakes talks last month with powerful farm sector leaders in a short-term push to boost U.S. dollar reserves via agricultural exports.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

979.58

0.96

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2243.91

1.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113604.24

1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

47838.81

1.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5606.49

-0.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

144732.41

0.062

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1232.78

0.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1219

0.46

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7803

0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

901.7

0.24

Colombia peso COP=

4356.75

-0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.858

0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

142.2700

-0.62

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

