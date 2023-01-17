EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso heads toward 3-year high versus dollar

By Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso was heading toward a three-year high versus the dollar on Tuesday, and other Latin American currencies also rose as investors assessed weak U.S. economic data that could push the Federal Reserve to switch to smaller rate hikes.

The peso MXN=, among the top performing EM currencies so far this year, rose 0.5% to 18.68 per dollar - its strongest level since February 2020.

"Several metrics such as the real-effective exchange rate are beginning to suggest that the Mexican peso is becoming relatively expensive," said analysts at Scotiabank. "We believe that an exchange rate move could be the catalyst for a rebound in investment as global bargain hunters swoop in."

Broadly, stock markets .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS in resource-rich Latin America rose as prices of commodities including oil LCOc1, CLc1 and copper CMCU3 rallied on hopes that a shift in China's COVID-19 policy will boost consumption. O/RMET/L

"We see the backdrop for EM assets turning more positive as EM rates peak, DM central banks pause, the U.S. dollar weakens and China reopens," strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute told clients. "By contrast, the damage of higher rates has yet to fully materialize in DM."

Brazil's real BBRY was up 0.8% against a broadly weakening dollar. Data showed inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index rose 0.05% in January, compared with a 0.36% gain in December.

The real has made a volatile start to the year after a solid performance in 2022 on concerns about the new government's fiscal measures. Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday it was "very realistic" to end this year with a primary budget deficit of 1% of gross domestic product.

Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.8% to hover near seven-month highs, while Colombia's peso COP= slipped about 0.9%.

There is no need to further raise Colombia's benchmark interest rate - which is at a 23-year high of 12% - despite still-elevated inflation, the finance minister said.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.17

-0.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2286.31

0.95

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111229.84

1.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

53066.50

-1.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5175.98

0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

258338.83

3.106

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1333.98

-0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1046

0.82

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6840

0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

815.4

0.80

Colombia peso COP=

4724.94

-0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8148

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

182.4900

-0.16

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Grant McCool)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.