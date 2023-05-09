EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso flat as inflation moderates; key U.S. economic data on tap

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

May 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was flat on Tuesday as moderating inflation fueled hopes that the Bank of Mexico may soon endits monetary tightening, while investors keenly awaited this week's U.S. inflation data.

The peso MXN= edged 0.1% higher after data by statistics institute INEGI showed Mexico's annual inflation slowed in April for the third straight month to 6.25%.

"This means that another 25 basis point interest rate hike at next week's Board meeting is no longer a certainty, but we think that a final increase in the policy rate is still more likely than not," said Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known locally, raised interest rates25 basis points to 11.25% in late March, signaling a moderation in the pace of its tightening cycle and a more dovish policy outlook.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.5% against the greenback.

Minutes from Brazil's central bank's May 2-3 meeting showed concerns about inflation expectations, which have slightly deteriorated despite the government's anticipated fiscal rules providing some relief to public debt prospects.

"We expect the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to wait until the August meeting to start to gradually cut, but given the unsettled fiscal and quasi-fiscal policy outlook and drifting inflation expectations, a longer wait to start easing cannot be ruled out," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

The central bank will hold a seminar in São Paulo next week, with attendees including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, to discuss challenges in conducting monetary policy.

Congressman Cláudio Cajado is expected to present the text of the Brazilian government's new fiscal framework by Thursday.

The country's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its next monetary policy meeting on Friday, a central bank poll showed.

The dollar was largely range-bound ahead of U.S. debt ceiling talks later in the day, while traders assessed how a host of conflicting economic data will influence the U.S. monetary policy and global growth.

Weak commodity prices also weighed on currencies of the resources-heavy region, with oil and copper prices sliding after data from top consumer China suggested weak growth and demand.

Overall, the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3%, with the Colombian peso COP= shedding 1.3% as crude prices eased. O/R

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.3% and touched a three-week high, with shares of Natura & Co NTCO3.SA soaring 16% after the Brazilian personal products company reported a rise in operating profit.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1917 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.84

-0.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2279.72

0.3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107029.59

0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

55275.41

0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5557.57

-0.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

308652.78

1.398

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1162.37

0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9894

0.49

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.7625

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

789.8

0.81

Colombia peso COP=

4565.5

-1.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6781

0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

228.0500

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

466

0.86

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

