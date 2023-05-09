EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso flat as inflation moderates

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso MXN= was flat against the dollar after figures showed annual inflation continued to moderate in April, fuelling hopes the Bank of Mexico's monetary tightening cycle may be ending.

Mexico's annual inflation rate slowed for the third consecutive month, to 6.25%, according to the data.

"This means that another 25 basis point interest rate hike at next week's Board meeting is no longer a certainty, but we think that a final increase in the policy rate is still more likely than not," said Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known locally, hiked the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.25% in late March, moderating the pace of its tightening cycle and taking a more dovish tone on the future of rate moves.

Overall, the MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.4% by 10:00 am ET (1400 GMT) as the U.S. dollar strengthened with investors nervous ahead of inflation data this week and U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Weakness in commodity prices also weighed on currencies of the resources-heavy region, with oil and copper prices sliding after data from top consumer China suggested weak growth and demand.

The Colombian peso COP= shed 0.5%, tracking weak crude prices.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.4% against the greenback.

Minutes from Brazil's central bank's May 2-3 meeting showed it remained concerned about inflation expectations, which have slightly deteriorated despite the government's anticipated fiscal rules providing some relief to public debt prospects.

"We expect the beginning of an easing cycle in November, recognizing the risks of an earlier cut particularly if the government makes a credible and public commitment to the 3% target," said economists at J.P. Morgan in a note.

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.3% against the dollar, after closing lower on Monday in a volatile session as right-wing parties won a majority of seats in a new council on Sunday that will lead a redraft of the country's dictatorship-era constitution.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Pakistan's anti-corruption agency arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the country as Khan's party called for nationwide protests.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.56

-0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2268.75

-0.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106206.40

0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

54935.66

-0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5596.57

-0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1157.35

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9988

0.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.7914

-0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.5

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

4496.33

0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6868

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

228.0000

-0.15

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

