EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso firms below 20 per dollar for first time since March

By Sruthi Shankar

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso strengthened below 20 per dollar on Monday for the first time since early March as further positive updates on COVID-19 vaccines boosted appetite for Latin American assets.

The peso MXN= traded up 0.5% at 20.047 per dollar after firming to as much as 19.936 earlier in the session.

Risky assets across the globe rallied on signs that U.S. health regulators could grant approval in mid-December for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE.

Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L said its vaccine could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, making it the latest drugmaker to report late-stage results.

A more than 1% rise in oil prices also supported the Mexican peso - which has outperformed regional peers this year despite a 5.5% drop. O/R

"The immediate target is MXN19.80," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex told clients in a note.

"The high nominal rates (~4.28% on a one-month bill, or cetes) and the broader gains among emerging market currencies appear to be fueling the peso's gains."

The Brazilian real BRL=, the Colombian COP= and the Chilean pesos CLP= edged up 0.2% each.

Brazil's government has already signed a COVID-19 vaccine supply contract with AstraZeneca and on Sunday its health ministry said it would sign non-binding letters of intent to purchase vaccines from four other companies and Russia's wealth fund.

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS gained 0.5%, tracking a broad rally in global equities on hopes that an early rollout of a vaccine will revive the global economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1221.78

1.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2174.54

0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107062.35

0.96

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4068.47

0.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51492.34

1.064

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1242.02

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3851

0.01

Mexico peso MXN=

20.0471

0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

763.7

0.03

Colombia peso COP=

3617.98

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5947

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

80.3500

-0.09

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

