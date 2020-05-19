EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso firms as economy reopens; Latam stocks falter

By Shreyashi Sanyal

May 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on Monday as it reopened its economy, and rising oil prices supported the Colombian peso, while Latin American stocks faltered as a report questioned the validity of trial results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid pressure from the United States, Mexico restarted operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, despite surging number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The peso MXN= rose 0.4%. The currency has recovered nearly 10% from April lows as oil prices recover from a couple of shocks, but the peso still remains about 19% lower for the year.

Although the medium- and long-term forecasts for the Mexican economy remain under pressure, the peso could continue to track the optimistic turn in market sentiment in the coming sessions, analysts at Monex Europe said.

Goldman Sachs economists said on Tuesday Latin America's economy will shrink 7.6% this year in the steepest downturn on record and a return to pre-coronavirus crisis levels will take at least another two years.

A report by STAT News questioned the validity of results from an early-stage trial by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc MRNA.O of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Colombia's peso COP= hit a 10-week high, while currencies of Chile CLP= and Brazil BRBY were rangebound.

April, May, June and July will be the worst months of the coronavirus crisis in Brazil, and starting in August the economy will be able to pick back up, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said on Monday.

Credit rating agency Moody's on Monday warned of the growing risks to its "stable" outlook on Brazil's sovereign debt rating, noting an even deeper recession than currently forecast could require prolonged fiscal support from the government.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slipped 0.6%, while Mexican shares .MXX sank 3.4%, down for the fifth session in six.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2056 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

925.22

1.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1608.21

-1.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

80742.35

-0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

35862.04

-3.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3729.97

-0.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39388.72

-2.229

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1067.65

-1.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7535

0.11

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.6689

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

817.8

0.35

Colombia peso COP=

3832

0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.426

0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.9000

-0.12

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew; Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez in Mexico City; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

