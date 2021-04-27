EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso falls on weak data; real rattled by Senate inquiry

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Tuesday after a larger-than-expected trade deficit hurt sentiment, while Brazil's real fell as an inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The peso MXN= dropped 1% and was set for its biggest single-day drop in a month, as an unexpectedly larger trade deficit in March added to concerns over sluggish economic growth.

Still, expectations that a U.S. economic recovery will benefit Mexico, as well as a resurgence in carry trade have supported the peso.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera also said Mexico will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic much stronger than many of its Latin American peers in terms of its macro and fiscal conditions.

"Going forward we expect solid U.S. demand and a competitive exchange rate to continue to support Mexican exports," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

Brazil's real BRBY reversed early gains to trade 0.2% lower, as the Senate inquiry appeared to be a major headache for President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of next year's election. [nL1N2MK21V]

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell 1.1%, while broader Latam stocks also fell.

"Weakness in the BRL is led by fear that the current spike in virus infections would be sustained for longer. In addition... Brazil has been struggling to procure vaccines for a faster vaccination program, which is the need,” said Mauricio Une, senior economist at Rabobank.

Expectations of a central bank rate hike in Brazil have somewhat supported the real, as inflation reached more than four-year highs.

Other Latam currencies moved in a flat-to-narrow range, as investors held off large bets ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday, where the bank is widely expected to maintain its dovish stance.

A rising second wave of coronavirus infections and an acute shortfall of vaccinations have kept sentiment subdued towards Latam assets.

The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile CLP=, rose 0.6% and was trading nearly 1% away from its highest point this year, as copper prices climbed to near-decade highs. MET/L

Peru's sol PEN= traded flat near record lows and appeared to have stabilized after plummeting 5.7% over the past six sessions.

The possibility of a socialist presidency in the Andean nation, which is also a major copper producer, had spooked investors, denying the sol the benefit of recent gains in copper prices.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1361.18

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2405.11

-1.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119268.95

-1.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

48879.74

-0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4767.29

-2.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48857.19

1.932

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1292.68

0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4602

-0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0561

-1.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

700.4

0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3716

-0.62

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8388

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

93.3300

-0.05

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Andrea Ricci)

