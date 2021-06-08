EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso extends gains; Peru's sol steadies after plunge

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso extended gains on Tuesday as sweeping changes to market-friendly policies seemed less likely following mid-term elections, while the Peruvian sol stabilized after falling to fresh record lows.

The Mexican peso MXN= extended gains to a third straight session as the make-up of the lower house of the Congress following Sunday's elections is seen as less conducive to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's agenda. Markets were especially worried about constitutional changes impacting the energy sector and independent entities.

"The main source of surprise in Sunday's election was (the ruling party) MORENA's low vote count, relative to pre-election polls ... This, we think, should be interpreted as a hidden rejection vote towards the ruling party by Mexican voters," Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note.

The currency is up about 1% for the year thanks to a rally since Friday.

Peru's sol PEN=was flat after falling another 1% earlier in the session to new lows following a presidential election on Sunday. Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a slight lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori with 95% of the votes counted. Fujimori alleged "irregularities" in the counting on Monday.

The currency has lost almost 8% since Castillo's surprise win in the first round vote in April. Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday said it's too early to assess the fallout from election uncertainty.

Castillo on Monday sought to assuage markets, saying he would respect the central bank's autonomy should he be elected. A spilt vote could be a silver lining as it would make it difficult for Castillo to pass dramatic reforms, analysts say.

"As per article 116 of the Peruvian constitution, the next president of Peru takes office on 28 July, 2021. Therefore, we would expect that any legal challenges would need to be addressed and resolved before that date," Credit Suisse said.

Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.1%. Data on Tuesday showed Chile's consumer prices rose 0.3% in May, while rolling 12-month inflation hit 3.6%, within the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. MET/L

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= continued to pull back after hitting six-month highs last week.

Data on Tuesday showed Brazilian retail sales rose in April at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, kicking off Latin America's largest economy's second quarter on a strong footing.

Consumer stocks, Via Varejo VVAR3.SA, Lojas Americanas LAME4.SA and Magazine Luiza MGLU3.SA were among the top gainers on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP after the data.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1376.73

-0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2670.63

-0.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129484.05

-0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

50944.56

-0.94

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4158.47

0.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

66328.40

-2.675

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1253.48

0.65

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0342

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7137

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

717.3

-0.20

Colombia peso COP=

3592.35

0.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9248

0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

95.0100

-0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

153

2.61

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.