EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso drops as currency hedging program to phase out

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso tumbled against the dollar on Thursday on the central bank's plans to wind down a currency hedging program, while the index for Latin American currencies also fell and was on track for its worst monthly performance in 11 months.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 dropped over 2% to a two-week low, before trimming part of the decline, after the country's foreign exchange commission said the Bank of Mexico will gradually reduce its currency hedging program given the peso's recent strengthening.

The currency was last down 1.6% at 16.99 per dollar.

"It's primarily a technical development and will likely have a short-term impact on the currency ... I'd instead keep an eye on the economy's fundamental picture, monetary and fiscal policy, and global reshuffling of supply chains," said Alejo Czerwonko, CIO Emerging Markets Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Czerwonko expects the peso to defend its position as one of the top Latam performers throughout 2023, adding that any correction is expected to be mild and is seen at a year-end level of 17.5-per-dollar.

Brazil's real BRL= shed 1.6% as the dollar strengthened on U.S. data reflecting a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

Data showed Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months through July hit its lowest level for the period in nine years, underscoring job market resilience.

Traders will monitor Brazil's second-quarter economic growth, which likely slowed sharply, a Reuters poll showed.

Reuters reported that Brazil's government aims to make more energy projects eligible for key tax benefits. However, main ministries involved disagree about whether to favor a "green" agenda or include oil projects and refineries.

Shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA shed 2%, while the Bovespa index .BVSP fell 1.4%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= weakened 0.3% as copper prices softened after data showing further shrinkage in China's manufacturing sector dented demand outlook.

Chile's copper output rose 0.94% year-on-year in July, while manufacturing production decreased by a worse-than-expected 3.9%.

In next week's schedule, Chile's central bank is expected to deliver a 75-basis-point interest rate cut, a poll showed.

Meanwhile, Colombia's peso COP= was up 0.3%.

The MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS eased 1.3%, down 1.3% so far in August on a stronger dollar and worries about a slowdown in top commodities consumer China.

The stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS lost 2.9%, poised for its worst monthly showing since June 2022.

UBS upgraded Chile to most preferred in its emerging market equity strategy owing to cheap valuations from political risks, a more stable economic backdrop and a faster monetary policy pivot.

Elsewhere, the IMF completed the first reviews of Jamaica's Precautionary and Liquidity Line and Resilience and Sustainability Facility, unleashing some $866 million.

