EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso drags Latam currencies to 3-week low

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies hit a three-week low on Wednesday in volatile trading driven by losses in Mexican peso, while the dollar held its six-month peak weighed by China and global growth jitters.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slid 0.2% against the dollar.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 fell for a fifth consecutive session against the greenback, sliding 0.7%.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, Mexico's inflation, due on Thursday, likely slowed in August for the seventh straight month, with the closely watched core index expected to return to 2021 levels.

Chile's peso CLP=CL was down 0.1% after the country's central bank lowered the top end of its estimate for the economic performance in 2023, saying it now forecasts gross domestic product to show no growth in the most optimistic scenario.

This comes after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.5% on Tuesday in a unanimous decision.

"We expect another 75 bps cuts in the two remaining meetings of the year (October and December) for an end-of-year policy rate of 8.0%," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Peruvian sol PEN=PE also slid 0.4.

Meanwhile, Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.1% against the dollar after inflation in South America's biggest country rose less than expected at 0.05% in August, compared with a 0.4% gain in July, private think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation said.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS also fell 0.5%, while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.4%.

Petrobras PETR4.SA jumped 1.0% after the state-run oil company signed contracts for the supply of natural gas with gas company Compagas for around 6.4 billion reals ($1.28 billion).

Vale VALE3.SA edged 0.1% higher after the Brazilian miner said it has signed an agreement with Sweden-based H2 Green Steel to study the development of industrial hubs in Brazil and North America.

In other company news, Chile's Codelco raised $2 billion in a bond offering in New York on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer seeks to fund an investment drive to revive flagging output.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Poland's zolty EURPLN= tumbled 1.4% to a four-month low after the country's central bank cut its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00%, and signaled a rate cut could come in September if inflation fell to single digits.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

981.41

-0.45

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2332.95

-0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117760.65

0.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

52933.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5918.15

-0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

603018.93

0.817

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1055.13

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9716

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5295

-0.70

Chile peso CLP=CL

874

-0.10

Colombia peso COP=

4089.25

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6993

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

715

1.40

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.