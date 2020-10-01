EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso bucks gloom among Latam currencies

By Susan Mathew

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso outshone Latin American peers on Thursday, with Brazil's real weighed by concerns about government spending and Chile's peso falling after the country's 2021 economic growth forecast was cut.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 1.3%, with data showing the country's manufacturing PMI hitting a six-month high in September bolstering gains. The index, however, was still in contraction territory.

The currency rose for the third session in 10, a period over which it lost close to 5%.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.6% as worries remained that the government would overshoot its spending limit. Amid data showing public debt widened to a record, investors have been concerned about the financing of a new fiscal aid package by President Jair Bolsonaro's government.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday appeared to row back on a government proposal that the program be funded by tapping money earmarked for future debt payments, saying his team had never intended to pay for the program that way.

"It can be expected that the debt ceiling will remain a permanent issue," said Alexandra Bechtel, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

"The (pandemic) support measures have ensured Bolsonaro receives maximum support in the polls and he is likely to expect that the re-introduction ... will ensure that he is re-elected in late 2022. That makes the real susceptible and limits its appreciation potential even in times of risk-on."

While hopes of more stimulus in the United States dented the dollar, sentiment remained fragile as data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August. .NFRX/

After more than a 1% surge last session, Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.5% as crude prices slumped on demand concerns. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= gave up gains of as much as 0.7% after the growth forecast for the coming year was cut to 5% from a previous forecast of 5.5%. But the economy is expected to fare better in 2020 than initially expected.

In Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno said the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $6.5 billion loan for the Andean nation that would provide financial support for sectors affected by the pandemic.

Among stocks, Brazil's stocks .BVSPerased early losses to rise 0.8% and Argentina's Merval index .MERV posted its best day in two weeks, while most others fell.

Mexican shares .MXX posted their sharpest one-day drop in a month with losses more-or-less broad-based.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1085.46

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1824.87

-0.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

95346.44

0.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

36600.04

-2.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3634.65

-0.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42560.31

3.149

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1165.84

-0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6537

-0.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.8350

1.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.9

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3843.25

-0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6057

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

76.2400

-0.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.