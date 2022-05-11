EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Brazilian real rise on rate hike bets as dollar strengthens

By Anisha Sircar

May 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday, with Mexico's peso jumping ahead of a central bank decision on Thursday, while Brazil's real rose after a high inflation reading lifted bets of even more policy tightening.

The real BRL=, BRBY firmed 0.3% after data showed inflation slowed in April but posted the steepest rise for the month in 26 years.

Inflationary pressures have led the central bank to signal another rate hike in June, after already raising rates to 12.75% from a 2% record low in March last year.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.6% ahead of a monetary policy meeting by Banxico on Thursday where the central bank is seen hiking its benchmark interest rate for the eighth consecutive time.

Central banks in emerging markets have raised rates significantly and in Latin American economies, policy has now reached restrictive territory and should help to moderate demand, Morgan Stanley researchers wrote in a note.

"Within Latin America, Mexico's peso should be a relative outperformer, supported by decent growth in the U.S. and an outperformance of oil versus base metals," the researchers added.

Oil prices jumped almost 5%, buoyed by supply concerns as flows of Russian gas to Europe fell by a quarter. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= jumped 0.9%, tracking stronger copper prices as slowing COVID-19 infections in top metals consumer China eased near-term demand concerns. MET/L

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS firmed 0.7%, snapping four straight days in the red, even as the dollar =USD strengthened to 104.13, just below its two-decade high hit on Monday.

On Wednesday, U.S. economic data showed inflation was unlikely to cause the Federal Reserve to adjust their aggressive path of monetary policy tightening. /FRX

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira slipped for a fifth straight day, down 0.3% and headed toward lows not seen since its currency crisis in December last year.

"In recent days we've seen a more measured exchange rate dynamic than in November and December last year, but we cannot dismiss the scenario that USDTRY is now at the foot of a hill, roughly as it was at the beginning of November, and the situation could develop rapidly thereafter," said Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior financial analyst at FxPro.

The country's current account is expected to end the year with a deficit of $38.35 billion, a Reuters poll showed, as soaring energy prices widen the shortfall.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1013.34

0.61

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2213.18

2.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105216.96

2.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

49353.46

0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4752.63

1.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

85248.08

1.878

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1522.35

0.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1144

0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2693

0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

858.9

0.81

Colombia peso COP=

4072.96

-0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.777

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

117.0800

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

201

0.50

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.