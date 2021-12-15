EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Brazil real turns positive after Fed decision

* Fed sees three rate hike in 2022, speeds up taper * Colombian peso up after near-3% slump * Chile's peso underperforms on Chinese demand worries (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso turned sharply higher and Brazil's real cut all its session losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision was seen not overly hawkish, while Chile's peso dropped 1% on copper demand worries. The Fed said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. [nL1N2SZ1G5] "It's hawkish, but it's not more hawkish than anticipated," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "Markets are perhaps a little bit more hawkish than that. But, I think it's a fairly balanced view in terms of the outlook so from a markets perspective I don't think it should trigger a massive tightening of financial conditions." Mexico's peso <MXN=> reversed losses of as much as 0.6% and was last up at 21.08 to the dollar, up 0.7%. Eyes are now on the country's central bank decision on Thursday, with the rate seen being hiked by 25 basis points to 5.25% as inflation soars. [nL1N2SV1JT] Brazil's real <BRBY> <BRL=>, which had fallen up to 1% in the session, traded flat after the Fed decision. Top copper producer Chile's peso <CLP=> slumped as prices of the red metal fell on concerns over Chinese demand. The country's copper output fell 2.1% to 493,538 tonnes in November, data showed on Wednesday. [MET/L][nL1N2JB0KU] The Chilean central bank had hiked rates as expected to 4% on Tuesday, and raised its 2021 GDP forecast on the back of a strong post-COVID economic bounce. But the bank also raised its inflation forecast for the year, and flagged more rate hikes to combat runaway prices. [nL1N2SZ2VV] In addition, political uncertainty is high in the country, ahead of a highly polarized presidential election runoff on Sunday. [nL1N2SY2GT] Colombia's peso <COP=> recovered after tumbling nearly 3% on Tuesday, as a 10% raise in the minimum wage by the government fed concerns over rising inflation and stretched fiscal spending.[nL1N2SZ2SO] Among stocks, Brazilian meatpacker Minerva <BEEF3.SA> jumped 11% after China said it will allow imports of some beef products from Brazil to resume. [nL1N2T00BM] Eletrobras <ELET6.SA> gained 0.4% after Brazil's federal audit court postponed a decision on its potential privatization. Shares of car rental companies Localiza Rent a Car SA <RENT3.SA> and Unidas <LCAM3.SA> jumped after the country's antitrust regulator approved the tie-up between the two companies. [nL1N2T01PD] [nL1N2T01U0] Shares of Mexican airline Aeromexico <AEROMEX.MX> was down 0.7%, cutting losses after having fallen over 8% ahead of a planned meeting of the bankrupt carrier's shareholders.[nE6N2KE016] Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1222.10 -0.69 <.MSCIEF> MSCI LatAm 2086.93 -0.24 <.MILA00000PUS> Brazil Bovespa 106651.87 -0.1 <.BVSP> Mexico IPC 50876.51 -0.71 <.MXX> Chile IPSA 4271.40 2.2 <.SPIPSA> Argentina MerVal 80914.69 -1.538 <.MERV> Colombia COLCAP 1368.88 0.74 <.COLCAP> Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real <BRBY> 5.6965 0.18 Mexico peso 21.0710 0.71 <MXN=D2> Chile peso <CLP=CL> 850.5 -0.93 Colombia peso <COP=> 3996.9 0.14 Peru sol <PEN=PE> 4.0416 0.09 Argentina peso 101.8200 -0.05 (interbank) <ARS=RASL> (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/LATAM (UPDATE 1)

