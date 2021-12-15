US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Brazil real turns positive after Fed decision

Mexico's peso turned sharply higher and Brazil's real cut all its session losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision was seen not overly hawkish, while Chile's peso dropped 1% on copper demand worries.

    * Fed sees three rate hike in 2022, speeds up taper
    * Colombian peso up after near-3% slump 
    * Chile's peso underperforms on Chinese demand worries

    By Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar
    The Fed said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in
March, paving the way for three quarter-percentage-point
interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as it exits from
policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. [nL1N2SZ1G5]
    "It's hawkish, but it's not more hawkish than anticipated,"
said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
    "Markets are perhaps a little bit more hawkish than that.
But, I think it's a fairly balanced view in terms of the outlook
so from a markets perspective I don't think it should trigger a
massive tightening of financial conditions."
    Mexico's peso <MXN=> reversed losses of as much as 0.6% and
was last up at 21.08 to the dollar, up 0.7%. Eyes are now on the
country's central bank decision on Thursday, with the rate seen
being hiked by 25 basis points to 5.25% as inflation soars.
     Brazil's real <BRBY> <BRL=>, which had fallen up to 1% in
the session, traded flat after the Fed decision. 
    Top copper producer Chile's peso <CLP=> slumped as prices of
the red metal fell on concerns over Chinese demand. The
country's copper output fell 2.1% to 493,538 tonnes in November,
data showed on Wednesday. [MET/L][nL1N2JB0KU]
    The Chilean central bank had hiked rates as expected to 4%
on Tuesday, and raised its 2021 GDP forecast on the back of a
strong post-COVID economic bounce.
    But the bank also raised its inflation forecast for the
year, and flagged more rate hikes to combat runaway prices.
    In addition, political uncertainty is high in the country,
ahead of a highly polarized presidential election runoff on
Sunday. [nL1N2SY2GT]
    Colombia's peso <COP=> recovered after tumbling nearly 3% on
Tuesday, as a 10% raise in the minimum wage by the government
fed concerns over rising inflation and stretched fiscal
    Among stocks, Brazilian meatpacker Minerva <BEEF3.SA> jumped
11% after China said it will allow imports of some beef products
from Brazil to resume. [nL1N2T00BM]
    Eletrobras <ELET6.SA> gained 0.4% after Brazil's federal
audit court postponed a decision on its potential privatization.
    Shares of car rental companies Localiza Rent a Car SA
<RENT3.SA> and Unidas <LCAM3.SA> jumped after the country's
antitrust regulator approved the tie-up between the two
companies.  [nL1N2T01PD] [nL1N2T01U0]
    Shares of Mexican airline Aeromexico <AEROMEX.MX> was down
0.7%, cutting losses after having fallen over 8% ahead of a
planned meeting of the bankrupt carrier's
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1222.10     -0.69
 MSCI LatAm                    2086.93     -0.24
 Brazil Bovespa              106651.87      -0.1
 Mexico IPC                   50876.51     -0.71
 Chile IPSA                    4271.40       2.2
 Argentina MerVal             80914.69    -1.538
 Colombia COLCAP               1368.88      0.74
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 Mexico peso                   21.0710      0.71
 Colombia peso <COP=>           3996.9      0.14
 Argentina peso               101.8200     -0.05
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in
Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
