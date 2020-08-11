EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso at near two-week high; Latam currencies up on weak dollar

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso jumped to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after data showed industrial output rose in June in a sign of recovery following the coronavirus lockdown, while other Latin American currencies strengthened against a weaker dollar.

The peso MXN= gained 0.9% against the greenback on Mexican industrial output rising 17.9% in June from May led by a rebound in manufacturing and construction.

Investors are awaiting the Mexican central bank's policy meeting, markets expecting an interest rate cut later this week to the lowest level in four years.

"The consensus is for a 50bps rate cut, as the bank struggles to prop up the economy and keep the peso from deflating. Banxico officials have continued to provide contradicting signals about forthcoming bank policy, giving the market increased uncertainty," said analysts at Orbex Global.

Brazil's real BRBY firmed against the dollar, with minutes from the latest central bank meeting showing Brazilian interest rates are close to as low as they can go without destabilizing financial markets, meaning any further reductions will likely be gradual and spaced out over time.

The Chilean peso CLP= bounced from a one-month low it hit during the previous session. Signs of improvement in copper demand from China has helped support the currency.

Stocks in the region followed Wall Street's strong open, with Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rising the most in Latin America.

Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA rose 1.8% even as its second-quarter recurring net income fell 4.1% to 987 million reais on higher operating expenses.

More unrest hit Peru, as angry residents in Andean and Amazon regions have attacked three mining and oil sector firms in the last week, two of which were forced to halt operations after deadly clashes, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hits the country.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1093.73

0.67

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2022.50

-0.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104264.62

0.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

38786.48

1.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4018.38

0.86

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1151.31

0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4571

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.3774

0.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

796

0.83

Colombia peso COP=

3746.25

0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5587

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

72.9900

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

127

4.72

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

